10 things to do in NH this weekend: Glendi, The Arts Film Festival, and unicorns galore

North Country

The Arts Film Festival begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12, at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia. Five feature films will be shown throughout the weekend. More details.(You can buy tickets for individual films or passes for the festival as a whole.)

Upper Valley

September Celebration and Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13 at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction, Vermont. Vote for your favorite car, tour the aquatic center, and enjoy activities for the whole family. More details. (Free)

Merrimack Valley

VoxPop Poetry Slam Finals begin at noon on Sunday, Sept. 14 at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord. Tickets are $20 in advance, $23 at the door. More details.

Plus: Want to enter the competition, read at an open mic, or learn from local poets? The VoxPop festival begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 12 at Stark Brewing in Manchester. More details.

Southern Tier

Glendi runs from Friday, Sept. 12, to Sunday, Sept. 14, in Manchester. This annual celebration of Greek food and culture will feature savory and sweet treats, live music, dancing, shopping and more. More details. (Free admission, free shuttle service)

Once Upon a Unicorn from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Old Homestead Farm in New Ipswich. Decorate a wand, join for princess storytime and take photos with Sparkles the Unicorn on this magical morning. More details. ($30 per child, with a discount for multiple children)

Plus: Nashua Multicultural Festival from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Nashua Public Library and virtually on Sunday, Sept. 14. More details. (Note: NHPR is a sponsor of this event.)

Lakes Region

Prescott Farm’s Annual Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Laconia. Enjoy horse-and tractor-drawn wagon rides, food trucks, natural crafts, live music, trails, and gardens. More details. (Free)

Gunstock Food Truck Festival from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14 in Gilmanton. Admission is $5 in advance, $8 at the door. Children 10 and under are free. More details.

Seacoast

12th Annual Indonesian Festival from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Somersworth. Experience an array of Indonesian food vendors, traditional performances, clothing, and more. More details. (Free)

Monadnock Region