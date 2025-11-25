© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher or $10k in cash. Purchase your Holiday Raffle tickets today!

10 Things to Do in NH this Thanksgiving weekend

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell
Published November 25, 2025 at 1:10 PM EST
Nashua's 30th annual Winter Stroll will take place this Saturday, Nov. 29, across downtown.
Courtesy of Great American Downtown Nashua
Nashua's 30th annual Winter Stroll will take place this Saturday, Nov. 29, across downtown.

Celebrate the holiday season with music, winter walks and more across the Granite State.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

North Country

  • 3 Mile Turkey Trot, Walk, Waddle begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27,  at Edward Fenn Elementary School in Gorham. Same-day registration opens at 8:30 a.m. More details. (Free, but organizers are asking for donations of prepackaged snacks in lieu of a registration fee) 

    Poster by Atticus Hammill

  • Under 21 Open Mic from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28, at The Loading Dock in Littleton. If you want to participate, you can  sign up at the door or email info@theloadingdocknh.com ahead of time. More details. ( Free)

Lakes Region

  • Cold Turkey Plunge begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29 at Corcoran Pond in Waterville Valley. There will be a costume contest and parade of plungers before the main event. All proceeds benefit the Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports program. More details. (Plungers are asked to raise a minimum of $50 to participate, registration is required)

Seacoast

  • Model Airplane’s Funksgiving  starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. This funky annual show features multiple regional favorite bands. More details. (Tickets are $13 for members, $15 in advance, $20 day-of show)
  • Bingo for Books from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, at the North Hampton Public Library. All ages are welcome. More details. (Free)

Monadnock Region

  • Keene Holiday Craft Show  from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, at Keene High School.  This annual craft show features all handmade goods. More details. (Free)

Southern Tier

  • Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical runs from Friday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 30,  at the Majestic Theatre in Manchester. More details. (Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for children 17 and younger)

    Courtesy of The Majestic Theatre

  • Nashua Winter Stroll begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, at various locations along Main Street. Activities include photos with Santa at the Nashua Center for the Arts,  the city’s annual tree lighting, ice skating, and more. More details. (Free)

Merrimack Valley

  • Christmas Tree Spree runs from Friday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Nov. 29, at the Charmingfare Farm in Candia. Guests have the opportunity to meet Santa’s reindeer, ride in a horse drawn carriage, and purchase a tree to take home. More details. (Admission price varies)

Bonus event: Riverhill Grange Holiday Arts Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, in Concord. Find unique gifts and enjoy baked goods throughout the day. More details. (Free)

Upper Valley

  • Wreath Decorating Sessions from Friday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 30 at Gardener’s Supply in Lebanon.  Admission cost covers a wreath, bow, and five adornments. More details. ($65 per crafter)

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

* indicates required
Tags
Arts & Culture 10 Things To Doweekend eventsThanksgiving
Zoë Mitchell
Zoë Mitchell serves as the Community Engagement and Marketing Manager for the station. She is focused on working within and alongside the communities of New Hampshire to promote the mission of NHPR.
See stories by Zoë Mitchell
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.