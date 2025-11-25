10 Things to Do in NH this Thanksgiving weekend
Celebrate the holiday season with music, winter walks and more across the Granite State.
For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
North Country
3 Mile Turkey Trot, Walk, Waddle begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27, at Edward Fenn Elementary School in Gorham. Same-day registration opens at 8:30 a.m. More details. (Free, but organizers are asking for donations of prepackaged snacks in lieu of a registration fee)
- Under 21 Open Mic from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28, at The Loading Dock in Littleton. If you want to participate, you can sign up at the door or email info@theloadingdocknh.com ahead of time. More details. ( Free)
Lakes Region
- Cold Turkey Plunge begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29 at Corcoran Pond in Waterville Valley. There will be a costume contest and parade of plungers before the main event. All proceeds benefit the Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports program. More details. (Plungers are asked to raise a minimum of $50 to participate, registration is required)
Seacoast
- Model Airplane’s Funksgiving starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28, at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. This funky annual show features multiple regional favorite bands. More details. (Tickets are $13 for members, $15 in advance, $20 day-of show)
- Bingo for Books from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, at the North Hampton Public Library. All ages are welcome. More details. (Free)
Monadnock Region
- Keene Holiday Craft Show from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, at Keene High School. This annual craft show features all handmade goods. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
Nuncrackers: The Nunsense Christmas Musical runs from Friday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 30, at the Majestic Theatre in Manchester. More details. (Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, $15 for children 17 and younger)
- Nashua Winter Stroll begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, at various locations along Main Street. Activities include photos with Santa at the Nashua Center for the Arts, the city’s annual tree lighting, ice skating, and more. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Christmas Tree Spree runs from Friday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Nov. 29, at the Charmingfare Farm in Candia. Guests have the opportunity to meet Santa’s reindeer, ride in a horse drawn carriage, and purchase a tree to take home. More details. (Admission price varies)
Bonus event: Riverhill Grange Holiday Arts Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, in Concord. Find unique gifts and enjoy baked goods throughout the day. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- Wreath Decorating Sessions from Friday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 30 at Gardener’s Supply in Lebanon. Admission cost covers a wreath, bow, and five adornments. More details. ($65 per crafter)