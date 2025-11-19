10 Things to Do in NH This Weekend: Experience The Met at a local theater, celebrate winter in Bethlehem and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Statewide

Arabella Metropolitan Opera HD live stream begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at multiple theatres throughout the Granite State including Hanover , Peterborough , Concord and Keene . (Prices vary) Courtesy of Metropolitan Opera The Metropolitan Opera brings world-class opera direct from the Met stage in New York to cinemas around New Hampshire this weekend.

North Country

Full Conditions Winter Kickoff runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at various locations in Bethlehem. Begin with a community hike up Mount Pemigewasset alongside the Rek’-Lis Brewing Co. crew, then head to The Colonial Theatre for a screening of 109° Below and a live recording of the SLASR Podcast .Proceeds benefit the New Hampshire Outdoor Council. More details . (Tickets range in price)

Southern Tier

Fishtoes Fashion Show from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Currier Museum in Manchester. This show, curated by local shop Fishtoes , will feature five decades worth of fashion. Vendors, live music, and a cash bar will be available. More details. ($15 standing room tickets, $25 for seated tickets with VIP swag bag)



from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Currier Museum in Manchester. This show, curated by local shop , will feature five decades worth of fashion. Vendors, live music, and a cash bar will be available. ($15 standing room tickets, $25 for seated tickets with VIP swag bag) Candlelit Gentle Flow Yoga & Sound Bath from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, at Arlington Street Community Center in Nashua. This class is taught by Two Moons Pop-Up Yoga . More details. (Free, advance registration is encouraged)

Lakes Region

Freedom Rings in the Holidays kicks off with a Holiday Preview Party at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, at the Freedom Village Store. Enjoy special deals and curated goods throughout the town of Freedom all weekend during this annual tradition. More details. (Free)



kicks off with a Holiday Preview Party at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, at the Freedom Village Store. Enjoy special deals and curated goods throughout the town of Freedom all weekend during this annual tradition. (Free) Gingerbread House Jubilee begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, at Harmony Coffee House in Wolfeboro. Attendees will have a chance to bring home one of the dozen creations made by local artist Gingerbread Amy . More details. (Free)

Seacoast

Open! That! Stage! starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, at Auspicious Brew in Dover. This open stage drag show, hosted by local queen Raya Sunshine , is inspired by game shows. More details. (Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 day of show)

Courtesy of Auspicious Brew

starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, at Auspicious Brew in Dover. This open stage drag show, hosted by local queen , is inspired by game shows. (Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 day of show) Portsmouth Holiday Arts Tour runs Saturday, Nov. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 23. Attendees are able to see the map in advance to plan this self-guided tour across seven studios. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the tour. More details. (Free)

Monadnock Region

The Sound of Music Sing-a-long at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23, at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey. Enjoy the film in newly restored 4K and follow along with on screen sing-a-long captions. More details. ($10 for adults, $9 for students and seniors)

Merrimack Valley

Blades & Brews: Spoon Carving from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, at Henniker Brewing Company. This hands-on class covers carving techniques, tool safety, sharpening, and everything you need to start your own project, with all materials provided. More details. (Registration is required, $35)

Bonus event: Join us for The NHPR Folk Show Potluck from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23rd, at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Concord. Enjoy live music, food, and friendship while celebrating Kate McNally’s 30th year as the host of The Folk Show on NHPR. More details. (Free to attend, advance registration is encouraged)

Upper Valley