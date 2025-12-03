Pollution fighting fungi? Mushrooms could help address Merrimack’s PFAS problem

Angela Graves has lived in Merrimack almost all her life. She grew up aware of the Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics plant on the edge of town, and as a teenager learned alongside her community of the dangerous “forever chemicals” it emitted for years. Now, eager to see those pollutants scrubbed from her hometown’s soil and frustrated by a lack of progress, Graves herself has proposed an experimental solution: fungi.

“They haven’t made a remediation plan,” said the recent Plymouth State University graduate who now works as a field organizer with the League of Conservation Voters, though she is pursuing her remediation work independently. “So I was like, all right, I’m tired of waiting. I’m just going to make my own.”

Graves has secured preliminary support from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services for an experimental trial in myco-remediation, or the use of fungi to clean up pollutants from a contaminated area.

The use of mushrooms and other organisms to help absorb and break down pollution is a relatively new area of study. The pilot will focus on one type of forever chemical, perfluorooctanoic acid, or PFOA, and it’s not yet clear how much contamination could be removed through this method.

Graves, however, views the study as a crucial step toward finding out. She hopes the work will ultimately demonstrate a more affordable and natural way to lighten the load of contaminants burdening her community.

A daunting problem

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, are called forever chemicals because of their resistance to breaking down, giving them lifespans that can exceed thousands of years. This becomes a problem when, as in the greater Merrimack area, the chemicals — which are linked to health concerns from low birth weight to certain cancers — are released into the environment, where they accumulate in soils, leach into drinking water, and find their way into plants and animals.

An area of significant PFAS contamination surrounds the former Saint-Gobain site and adjacent communities. The Department of Environmental Services attributes it to pollution from the former factory’s smokestack that settled onto a broad swath of land that stretches into multiple towns.

Though the department considers Saint-Gobain liable for necessary remediation in the area, no plan for how that will occur yet exists. The sheer amount of affected land in the region poses a unique challenge, Waste Management Division Director Michael Wimsatt said earlier this year.

Typical means of PFAS remediation call for removal of the affected soil, which can then be treated through high-temperature incineration or placed in a hazardous waste landfill, but that hasn’t seemed feasible in as large an area as the Merrimack region, he said in September.

A natural remedy

Graves hopes more feasible means of managing large-scale forever chemical pollution may still be uncovered. The idea of myco-remediation first hit her during an ecology course at Plymouth State.

The technique harnesses the abilities of some fungi to break certain strong molecular bonds, including some of the uniquely strong bonds that give forever chemicals their namesake staying power.

In laboratory studies, scientists have shown that fungi can help digest forever chemicals through two main routes: by releasing enzymes into the soil around them that help break down the chemicals, and by absorbing the contaminants into their own tissues to digest them.

One class of fungus capable of breaking some PFAS bonds is commonly called white rot. Graves has proposed establishing a 10-square-foot study plot on or near the former location of the Saint-Gobain plant and propagating the fungi, which are found naturally in North America, on the soil within.

Taking PFOA — one of the forever chemicals known to be present at the site — as their focus, her research team plans to measure soil contamination within the plot before and after the fungi are cultivated. When the mushrooms have matured and formed above-ground fruiting bodies, the team will harvest them, measure the amount of contaminant they have absorbed, and then send them to an incinerator hot enough to destroy PFAS.

Comparing the levels of PFOA in the soil before and after the fungi are cultivated, and measuring the amount of contaminants the mushrooms themselves take up, will reveal whether the experiment is successful, Graves said.

She added that the method was appealing because it is both relatively inexpensive compared to other means of remediation and more natural.

“I don’t think Merrimack needs more chemicals on the land,” she said.

A step, not a cure

Paula Mouser, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of New Hampshire, said myco-remediation and other types of biological remediation are, broadly, an under-explored area.

Mouser declined to comment on the specific project proposed for Merrimack, saying she was unfamiliar with the details. But speaking generally, she said a major challenge with measuring the success of biological remediation projects is the difficulty of tracking the pathways through which PFAS are broken down.

Generally, even when organisms can break some of the bonds within PFAS molecules, those pathways do not completely neutralize the compounds. Instead, they may simply leave different PFAS or PFAS components at their stopping points.

Furthermore, fungi typically grow in the upper layer of soil and may not reach deeper contaminants. The method is therefore best suited to remediating surface-level and shallow soils, Mouser said.

Graves acknowledged these challenges and said the difficulty of tracking PFAS through many different channels of decomposition had already challenged her process. There are thousands of PFAS chemicals and products, and many cannot be easily detected. For this reason, Graves is focusing specifically on PFOA first. She hopes detection technology will continue to advance, allowing her to learn more in the future.

For now, she is moving ahead with her proposal and hopes to begin propagating mushrooms on site in the spring. Graves has worked with the Department of Environmental Services on the proposal, which was met with interest and will be partially funded by the department, she said. As of Nov. 25, she had requested about $7,000 for the pilot project to pay for tests that would determine baseline PFAS contamination in soil and fungi; it was not yet clear how much funding the project would be awarded.

Also unclear was whether the study would be allowed to proceed on actual Saint-Gobain property. Though the plant was demolished in July, the property is still owned and managed by the multi-national corporation. If the company does not agree to allow the study on its land, Graves plans to work with adjacent landowners to site the pilot plot.

At a meeting of the Commission on the Environmental and Public Health Impacts of Perfluorinated Chemicals on Nov. 14, Merrimack Democratic Rep. Wendy Thomas expressed enthusiasm about the pilot program. “Angie has a very exciting proposal,” she said later in an email.

Graves said she wants to see the PFAS contamination in Merrimack resolved to ease health concerns and water filtration struggles for her community. Her hope, she said, is that those affected by and working to remediate the former Saint-Gobain site continue to press ahead toward an eventual solution, even when progress may feel incremental.

“We’re looking to start at least something,” she said.

