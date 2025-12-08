© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Flu season might be tough this year, in NH and elsewhere, but good hygiene still helps

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published December 8, 2025 at 5:10 AM EST
A closeup of hands holding a syringe, with vials of vaccine in the background
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR

Flu season is upon us and, this year, doctors say it could be a little more intense.

Last year, at the tail end of the flu season, Influenza A strain H3n2 started spreading, and it led to high rates of hospitalization. This year, that still seems to be the dominant strain going around, and this year’s flu vaccine doesn’t target it specifically.

“There seems to be a mismatch with the current influenza vaccine that we issued in the United States and other countries,” said Dr. Gabriela Andujar Vazquez, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center’s hospital epidemiologist. “So that sometimes means the vaccine is protective, but not as protective as we have hoped.”

She said health professionals are concerned as they watch cases rise, and it might prompt more cases than prior seasons.

Andujar said good hygiene — like washing hands and limiting contact with others when sick — is still important for flu season, along with getting the flu vaccine.

She also said wearing a mask is a highly effective way to stop the spread of viruses as it can stop transmission completely.

“When a patient comes in with respiratory symptoms to clinics like an emergency department, we offer them a mask because we know that if we cover our mouth and nose we don't expose anyone else,” she said.

Andujar said she recommends pregnant women, babies and children wear masks and get the flu vaccine to help reduce the chance of catching the flu this year.
Olivia Richardson
As NHPR’s health and equity reporter, my goal is to explore how the health care system in New Hampshire is changing – from hospital closures and population growth, to the use of AI and big changes in federal and state policies.
