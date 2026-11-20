State Sen. Bob Duff says he thinks about what could happen if a widespread service outage or even a cyber attack affected water or electrical service in Connecticut.

“If they go out, it causes a lot of disruption and chaos,” Duff said.

Duff and State Sen. Gary Winfield say they want reassurances from utilities that they are prepared to deal with any widespread tech disruptions and how they would respond in case there were technology outages in Connecticut.

That follows recent tech outages that affected services nationwide, including air travel, banking and email.

Duff says time is of the essence.

“You can't say, ‘Oh, we're just Connecticut; nobody's going to bother us,’” Duff said. “That's not the case. We've got to make sure that we are doing everything we can to be ahead of the curve and to be preventative as possible.”

Duff and Winfield, who are state Senate leaders, are calling on utility companies to testify at an informational hearing next year. Duff said in a statement that an unauthorized person had entered Eversource systems, gaining access in April to sensitive personal and financial information.

An Eversource spokesperson defended the company’s approach to cyber security, saying.it has measures in place to safeguard its operations.

“We have stringent policies and procedures in place to protect against constantly evolving cyber threats, and we are regularly refining those protections to maintain vigilance on this critical issue,” spokesperson Sarah Paduano said in a statement.

While there is no evidence so far that the national outages were the result of cyberattacks, Duff expressed concern over the possibility.

“That's the whole thing,” Duff said. “It's just a lot of events in a very short amount of time, so it does look coordinated in a way. It almost looks like we're under attack. So is either America under attack or is this all a coincidence that all these things have happened in a very short amount of time? So we don't know.”

Attempts at greater transparency should include emergency services as well, said Joe Bazeley, chief information officer for Fairfield University.

“I think if there is a push towards looking at public utilities, that should probably be broadened to anything that touches life safety impact,” Bazeley said.

The outages most likely were not due to a cyber attack, according to Bazeley. He said many states, including Connecticut , have data breach notification laws in the event of a breach. So far, he hasn’t seen those disclosures as a result of the national outages.

The national outages could have resulted from increased dependence on AI generated computer code and less human oversight, Bazeley said.

Google recently said that automated cyber attacks, where rogue AI attempts to breach websites, are now a fact of life. Google stated AI is also being used to help defend against those attacks.

Bazeley said people can take simple measures to protect themselves.

“My desperate plea for everyone is please just go install your updates just so that we can rule out that piece,” he said. “Because even if a company has put in very strong security controls, a lot of those can be bypassed if their attacker is able to come in through a trusted device that an employee is using.”

