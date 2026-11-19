At the Benincasa Community Farm, Sean Gargamelli-McCreight teaches workers a special planting method at the beginning of the growing season — to give each seedling a “hug” with a gentle press on the soil.

A philosophy of mindful work and community building guides the small nonprofit farm's labor force, which includes mostly unhoused and formerly unhoused people from the nearby city of New Haven.

The group of unhoused farmers operates as a worker cooperative, where each member has to contribute five hours of “sweat equity” before earning an hourly wage. They make decisions collectively, and can then use the co-op’s tools to take on side jobs in addition to the farm. The food the co-op grows is sold at a local farmer’s market — and any surplus is donated to area food banks.

Gargamelli-McCreight, who has worked with the unhoused community in New Haven, said he’s seen the co-op help fill gaps in the employment records of its workers, who often have a hard time finding jobs because of housing status, immigration status or history with incarceration.

Avian “Shine” Owen-Dixon has been working with the co-op since its start.

He said he met Gargamelli-McCreight when he was having a hard time finding a job, and since then has found work traveling to different parts of the country laying fiber-optic cables.

“These guys you see, a lot of people won’t look to help these guys. [The co-op] offers help for people who are way beyond getting help from the system," he said. "They will always be welcome here."

Even though Owen-Dixon is on the road most for his job during the week, he comes back to the farm to work on the weekends. He says it’s because growing crops and working the land gives him purpose — and that to him, the community here feels like “home.”

Meet the farmers of the Whole Earth Worker Cooperative and learn about its efforts to give unhoused people meaningful work in Connecticut Public’s latest Mini Doc, “Show Them Love.”

