Holiday Raffle FAQs

How much are the tickets? The more tickets you purchase the better the deal. For instance, one ticket costs $50 but six tickets are only $150. If you purchase a ticket in the first 48 hours of the raffle, the price is $45 to celebrate NHPR’s 45th anniversary. First day of the raffle is Monday, November 9, 2026.

Ticket pricing:



1 ticket $50

3 tickets $100 ($33 per tix)

6 tickets $150 ($25 per tix)

9 tickets $200 ($22 per tix)

12 tickets $250 ($21 per tix)

15 tickets $300 ($20 per tix)

25 tickets $400 ($16 per tix)

35 tickets $500 ($14 per tix)

85 tickets $1,000 ($12 per tix)

Is the raffle open to New Hampshire residents only? No. NHPR’s Holiday Raffle is open to any United States resident 18 years or older in any state where the raffle is not prohibited by state, local, or other laws.

What if I live in an ineligible state but have another home in an eligible state? If you have another home in an eligible state, you can enter the raffle. You will need to provide your eligible home address as well as the address that is associated with your credit card.

Does purchasing a raffle ticket renew my membership with NHPR? No. Though the purchase of a raffle ticket supports NHPR, it does not renew your membership.

Is there an age restriction to purchase tickets? You must be 18 years or older to purchase tickets.

What are the prizes and when are the deadlines? (all times references at EST)



1st prize (or Grand Prize): $10,000 in cash. (deadline is Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 12:00pm)

Other Prizes:

$1,000 in grocery store gift cards. (deadline is Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 10:00am) $1,000 in grocery store gift cards. (deadline is Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 7:00pm) $1,000 in Visa gift cards. (deadline is Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 10:00am) $1,000 in Visa gift cards. (deadline is Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 7:00pm) $1,000 in gas cards or electric vehicle charging cards. (deadline is Friday, December 4, 2026 at 10:00am) $1,000 in gas cards or electric vehicle charging cards. (deadline is Friday, December 4, 2026 at 7:00pm)



When will the winners be announced? Winners will be announced on Friday, December 19, 2025, during Morning Edition, 7am to 10am.

Do I need to be listening to win? No. If you’re the winner, we’ll contact you. See official raffle rules and regulations.

Where can I find the raffle rules and regulations? Raffle rules and regulations can be found on our website atwww.nhpr.org.

How do I purchase tickets? The fastest, easiest way to purchase tickets is online atwww.nhpr.org. Or if you prefer, call 888.805.6477.

Are tickets tax-deductible? Tickets are not tax-deductible. However, when you purchase raffle tickets, you are supporting NHPR.

Are tickets transferable? Can I give them away? Tickets are transferable, and you may give them away. However, you are responsible for the taxes as the ticket purchaser.

What if I want to purchase a ticket for someone? How do I do that? Email member@nhpr.org. We will gladly take down all the information to process this. We will need your name, address, phone number and credit card information, and we will need the recipient’s name, address and phone number. You will be charged for the ticket. And you will be responsible for the taxes. Both the recipient and the purchaser must meet all eligibility requirements.

Can I mail a check? Yes. Checks must be received no later than December 5, 2026.

Is the Pledge Free Stream (PFS) available for sustaining members during the Holiday Raffle? Usually, the PFS is not available to sustaining members during raffles. However, this raffle we’re trying something new. When a sustaining member purchases their raffle ticket(s), the PFS log-in information will be emailed the following day. The PFS gives sustaining members access to enjoy NHPR programs without pledge interruptions.

