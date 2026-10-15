Three years on, Israel still bars foreign journalists from entering Gaza
More than a year into a declared ceasefire in Gaza — and three years into the war — Israel still hasn't allowed foreign media independent access to Gaza.
Copyright 2026 NPR
More than a year into a declared ceasefire in Gaza — and three years into the war — Israel still hasn't allowed foreign media independent access to Gaza.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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