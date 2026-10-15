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Three years on, Israel still bars foreign journalists from entering Gaza

NPR | By Kat Lonsdorf
Published October 15, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT

More than a year into a declared ceasefire in Gaza — and three years into the war — Israel still hasn't allowed foreign media independent access to Gaza.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kat Lonsdorf
Kat Lonsdorf is reporter for NPR, often covering national security and international stories. She is based in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf

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