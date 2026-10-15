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Social Security could soon run out of money. Here are some possible solutions

NPR | By Emma Peaslee,
Erika Beras
Published October 15, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

Social Security may run short of money to make full payments to retirees as soon as 2032. The team from NPR's Planet Money examines possible solutions.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR National News
Emma Peaslee
See stories by Emma Peaslee
Erika Beras
Erika Beras is a reporter and co-host for NPR's Planet Money podcast.
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