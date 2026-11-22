GLENDALE, Calif. — Sitting at his desk, tucked into a corner of his teenage bedroom — a place where he'd never intended to return, well into middle age — Vahe Shahinian rereads the emails that split his life into before and after.

A broker was offering to fund Shahinian's small business with a line of credit worth $750,000.

It was 2019, and Shahinian's company soared, like a miniature Live Nation-Ticketmaster, selling tickets and producing concerts around Los Angeles and beyond. He imagined how much he could do with stable funding.

The pitch had a catch: Shahinian would first accept a third of the sum and start paying it back immediately, in daily installments of $3,600. After 30 days, he could access the rest of the money. He crunched the numbers, followed up with questions — and took the deal.

Shahinian sent the daily payments, he says, for 30 days. Then 40. Then 50.

The line of credit never came.

"From that day," he says, "it's been one long day, one long nightmare."

For seven years, Shahinian has been mired in the shadowy industry that is now the fastest-growing source of funding for small business in the United States. It's largely unregulated, promising fast money at a tremendous cost. And Shahinian's lawsuit against his funders could become one of the first of its kind to go to trial.

A business in need

Philip Cheung for NPR / Shahinian runs his business, selling and marketing event tickets, from his home office — now back at his parents' house.

Before the "incident," as Shahinian calls his fateful deal, he'd been in business for 15 years, building his company from a side hustle into his main source of income.

Educated as a computer scientist, he'd spent years programming satellites as an aerospace engineer. In 2004, he also developed a site for something he loved in his spare time: community events. Shahinian called his platform for ticketing and seating charts It's My Seat.

Over a decade, Shahinian grew his business from selling tickets to galas and festivals to producing his own shows: booking artists and venues, promoting and marketing. His first concert, by a flamenco guitarist, sold 400 seats. The next, 700. Three years later, 1960s crooner Engelbert Humperdinck performed for 3,000. In 2015, Shahinian expanded again, into touring.

Like most U.S. small businesses, Shahinian says, he self-funded for years. Entrepreneurs like him often dip into savings, family money or home equity; many run up credit cards and reinvest profits.

Shahinian says he had qualified for several generous credit cards, including an American Express with essentially no spending limit. Later, Amex also repeatedly approved him for special merchant financing: instant short-term loans with a low interest rate of 6%.

"All my life," Shahinian offers as his frequent disclaimer these days, "I had never had one missed payment."

By 2018, Shahinian says, he had built his retirement plan: His ticket sales climbed toward $5 million a year, his profits $250,000.

Philip Cheung for NPR / After more than a decade as an aerospace engineer, Shahinian grew his company, It's My Seat, from selling tickets for local events to producing his own shows and several concert tours.

Booking his biggest tour yet, with a 1980s German superstar, Shahinian sought his fifth round of Amex merchant funding.

Except this time, Amex said no. The company was phasing out the program.

All Shahinian could think was: "Whoa." Tours are costly affairs with down payments to venues, marketing, airfare, lights and sound. He'd left himself no time to maneuver — two weeks to acquire about $200,000.

Enter merchant cash advances.

A funding void

Small businesses in the U.S. consistently say they turn to merchant cash advances, MCAs, because they find few alternatives, especially in an emergency.

Most traditional lending takes months and vigorous vetting. The Small Business Administration has tightened its lending rules. Big banks reject about 20% of business loan applications, according to the Treasury Department, and respond to a quarter with only partial funding. A recent Federal Reserve survey found even lower odds.

MCAs, by contrast, present themselves as a lifeline, offering large sums within hours.

Their fees, however, run from 25% to 200% and more, when translated into an annual rate. MCA firms argue they charge a lot because they take on big risks.

They also face almost no regulatory oversight.

MCAs escape most lending laws because, technically, they are not loans. An MCA is meant to be a purchase of future sales — a business gets cash in exchange for a steady cut of its earnings later. MCA funders generally aren't required to be licensed and face no legal limit to how much they can charge.

The industry runs the gamut: A funder could be a firm recommended by Amazon, or the latest fintech startup, or a former subprime mortgage lender. Some rely on brokers to drum up deals. Most collect payment by withdrawing directly from their borrowers' bank accounts — often daily.

Philip Cheung for NPR / Shahinian looks through his storage shed, where he moved his business supplies after losing his house.

Shahinian, scrambling after the Amex rejection, lined up two cash advances for a total of $250,000, he says, owing back almost $400,000. This saved his concert tour but cost him all the profits.

"It was my fault — I waited last minute," Shahinian says. "I'm talking to myself, 'Vahe, you had to do it this time. You're never going back to MCAs.'"

A fateful offer

But MCA pitches never stop. Sometimes, Shahinian replied that he wanted only a traditional loan, something along an 8% interest rate.

Before he even went hunting, the offer came to him — the pitch that changed his life: The line of credit up to $750,000 at an annual interest rate just under 9%. Finally, Shahinian thought, someone recognized the quality of his business.

"It's like the puzzle fit, you know?" he says.

This encounter took Shahinian beyond the MCAs' unforgiving fees into what he alleges was fraud.

As he weighed the offer's condition — 30 days of daily $3,600 payments — he didn't recognize it as a merchant cash advance.

On the phone, the broker presented it as a routine test, Shahinian says, to show his dependability before he'd qualify for his preapproved line of credit. Shahinian had no lawyer or adviser to consult then. He looked up the finance firm, Wall Street-based EIN Cap; it advertised itself as a "provider of working capital to local businesses."

"I was assured that 'We've done this for years. We don't care about a 30-day program — our goal is long term,'" Shahinian says. "The whole setup was to make someone like me feel assured, feel safe — and I felt safe to go in it."

From the start, Shahinian says, he received $228,000 instead of the promised $250,000. The difference was withheld as an initial fee, a common feature of MCAs. He set aside almost half the funds to secure his daily $3,600 payment. The rest vanished into down payments for venues and other tour investments.

After 30 days, when the line of credit didn't materialize, Shahinian says the broker portrayed the delays as technical. His emails grew urgent.

"I had calculated and planned everything based on the 30-day plan."

"I planned massive tour projects based on this solid word. This is not a joke."

"I don't think you understand the urgency of this situation. I'm basically out of time."

Philip Cheung for NPR / Shahinian's lawsuit against his funders could be the first of its kind to go to trial, though the trial date was recently delayed for the third time.

EIN Cap later in court argued it never promised Shahinian any loans or lines of credit — only a merchant cash advance, which it delivered. EIN Cap said it was the brokers — the middlemen — who had arranged the deal and made promises. Much of what the company had to say about its ties to those brokers is in sealed depositions.

After 40 days of daily payments, Shahinian says, for the first time, his bank account hit zero.

A spiral of debt

Shahinian's lawyer, Shane Heskin — who has been clashing with MCA companies for a decade — calls what happened here "carroting." As in, a carrot gets dangled in front of a small-business owner in the form of an attractive financing deal — a low-interest loan — in a bait and switch to sign an unsolicited MCA.

"I see two or three a week," Heskin says about such cases. "They're exploding."

Heskin says common targets are first-time business owners, first-time borrowers and especially immigrants.

NPR spoke with several entrepreneurs who were "carroted" in similar ways. One described falling into a deep depression; another declared bankruptcy. None, except Shahinian, wanted to speak on the record.

Shahinian says he paid his unwanted MCA to the end, hemorrhaging cash.

"That's just who I am, you know?" he says, explaining his choice. "Who I was."

In fact, had he stopped paying, his funders might have sued him for debt collection — a common consequence with MCAs.

Days before his biggest concert tour yet, with his accounts empty, Shahinian assessed costs: venues still half-paid, airfare unbooked and rising in price, thousands of tickets undermarketed and unsold.

He did what many business owners do when they struggle to stay afloat with merchant cash advances: He took out more cash advances.

A collapse

Philip Cheung for NPR / Shahinian sold his home of 16 years in a foreclosure to cover mounting debts.

Shahinian says his two new MCAs, totaling around $250,000, evaporated into expenses in half a day.

"From here," he says, "the avalanche of money over money, over money, over money started."

He tapped his credit and then home equity — his own, his parents' and his best friend's. Within weeks, Shahinian says, he was more than $1 million in debt to friends and family.

"He asked me for some money, and, I mean, I could see he's drowning, you know?" says Zorik Yeghikian, who did lend to Shahinian later on. He's a restaurant owner whom Shahinian had helped win a catering contract for a local concert venue.

Yeghikian knew the trap of MCA payments. They had nearly capsized his own business, he says, when he'd borrowed about $30,000 and owed nearly triple. Yeghikian slept at his restaurant and worked double shifts alongside his wife, both forgoing pay.

"I lost my hair," Yeghikian says. "I went through hell those years."

The exact scale of the MCA industry is unclear, but it's ballooning. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City reports that businesses are increasingly turning to MCAs to cover basic expenses like payroll. MCAs are a frequent feature in small-business bankruptcies, which have been rising.

Shahinian canceled several concerts of his tours, costing him six-figure losses. Many shows went underpromoted and undersold. They might have seemed OK to the audience but did little to save him.

He began to default on his debts.

Shahinian watched himself become someone who lost count of overdue bills and unpaid invoices. He tapped more emergency MCAs and raked in collections notices. Some of his clients received lien letters, asking them to redirect any payments meant for Shahinian to his funders instead. His business relationships wore thin. His social circle shrunk.

He huddled in his home office with his tuxedo cats, Koby and Toby, and faced the existential dilemma: fight or flight?

A fight or a fold

Shahinian's choice — to fight — is rare. Borrowers often struggle to afford lawyers, let alone find one familiar with the MCA industry.

And MCA firms can be difficult to pin down. Shahinian says he had to hire a private investigator to reach his funders to serve his lawsuit.

He sued EIN Cap and the brokers in 2019. Three years later, he settled his claims against the brokers to focus on EIN. His remaining case in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles accuses EIN of fraud.

"EIN Cap denies Mr. Shahinian's claims, and its position is set out in its public court filings," Levi Silver, counsel for EIN, said in an emailed statement, declining any further comment due to the pending case.

As Shahinian's lawsuit plodded through the legal system, he descended down its rabbit hole.

Philip Cheung for NPR / As his lawsuit slogs through the legal system, Shahinian holes up at home with his twin cats, digging into the industry and tracking down 700 small businesses sued by his funders for debt collection.

"Most people settle, but no one depended on this promise like I did, to this magnitude," Shahinian says. "There's no way I was gonna go down. I decided to fight it to the end."

He scoured the web for people associated with his lending deal.

He found his broker, who'd introduced himself as Bryan Stein, used different names and been indicted for financial crimes. The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office told NPR that the man, Boris Shteyngart, pleaded guilty in 2012 to grand larceny; public records show he served time in prison.

Shahinian spent a year tracking down some 700 business owners who'd been sued by EIN for debt collection.

Most did not want to revisit that chapter. Shahinian says that he connected with 70 and that many "came to tears" because "someone is standing up to bullies."

In the past decade, EIN has faced several lawsuits in at least nine states, records show. Most cases related to bankruptcies by its MCA borrowers, and most were settled or dismissed. In one case in Washington state, EIN was ordered to return the daily fees it continued to withdraw from a business that was already insolvent.

Last year, a U.S. district judge in Illinois ruled against EIN in a case over its 2019 MCA funding to a firm that federal regulators accuse of running a Ponzi-like scheme. The judge wrote that EIN "propped up" and "prolonged the Ponzi scheme" by either failing to conduct due diligence or ignoring its findings, and must return profits of $184,854.

Meanwhile in California, Shahinian's trial was delayed by another nine months. Shortly after, he lost his house to a foreclosure.

A suspended reality

Philip Cheung for NPR / Shahinian stands in front of the home that he lost in foreclosure. He moved in with his elderly parents, back to his childhood home.

For 16 years, Shahinian lived in a lush suburban cul-de-sac in the vibrant Armenian American community of Glendale, north of downtown Los Angeles. In front of his former house is an ancient oak tree; the backyard spills onto the foot of a mountain.

At age 51, Shahinian sold off belongings, packed up his cats, computer screens, ticket printers and prized sound system — and moved in with his elderly parents.

Every dollar from the foreclosure sale, Shahinian says, went to pay mortgage debt and part of the debt to his best friend.

Several friends have urged him to move on from his costly seven-year legal fight, perhaps declare bankruptcy. To him, that's admitting defeat.

"My fault," he says, "was only believing in a promise that I could have never imagined to be false."

In recent years, a handful of states, including California, have started requiring MCA companies to be clearer, in writing, about their fees. And California recently also passed a law that, starting in 2028, will require funders and brokers to be licensed and undergo background checks and inspections.

It's too late for Shahinian.

His business is now back to basics: ticketing, mostly for local shows, and coding bells and whistles for his marketing software. He hopes his lawsuit will recoup more than $5 million — all the debt Shahinian estimates he has accrued since his "incident," including some $3 million in interest and fees.

He lays blame for its entirety at the feet of his funders, with a car-accident comparison. "You're being rear-ended," he says. "The 12-wheeler rear-ending you, you lose the steering wheel, and you smash into a bunch of cars, and everyone's focus is: Why did you smash into a bunch of cars?"

Heskin, Shahinian's lawyer, says the best-case scenario would be a multimillion-dollar judgment with punitive damages, "and then it's good luck collecting on it."

Philip Cheung for NPR / Shahinian has scaled back his business to its basics, ticketing for local shows. He wants his lawsuit to recoup the $5 million he estimates he's accrued in debt since the fateful lending deal.

He's not sure what assets EIN or its employees named in Shahinian's lawsuit still have. NPR asked EIN's lawyers whether the firm still operates; they didn't respond. The firm's investors are unknown.

Shahinian argues any win would be meaningful.

"It would show everyone [whom] I affected these years that I'm in the right," he says. "Hopefully it would be a case for the industry to self-heal, self-correct. Maybe. And it'll be hope for others who are stuck — give them motivation."

"Don't give up, you know?" he says. "Don't be on path of least resistance. Go fighting."

He chuckles and pumps his fist up in the air.

NPR's Will Chase contributed to this report.

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