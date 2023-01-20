© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: The number of evictions has increased as the housing crisis continues

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published January 20, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST
Manchester encampment
Gaby Lozada
/
NHPR
On Wednesday afternoon, Manchester officials began removing an encampment outside the Families in Transition shelter. The city cited public safety and health hazards as reasons to close the encampment.

City officials in Manchester evicted people experiencing homelessness from a downtown encampment this week. The ACLU of New Hampshire and other local advocates fought against the eviction, but a judge ruled in the city’s favor.

Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu responded to mayors across the state asking for more support with New Hampshire’s housing crisis.

Guests:

  • Jeongyoon Han, NHPR 
  • Carol Robidoux, Manchester Ink Link

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

