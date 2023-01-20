NH News Recap: The number of evictions has increased as the housing crisis continues

City officials in Manchester evicted people experiencing homelessness from a downtown encampment this week. The ACLU of New Hampshire and other local advocates fought against the eviction, but a judge ruled in the city’s favor.

Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu responded to mayors across the state asking for more support with New Hampshire’s housing crisis.

Guests:



Jeongyoon Han, NHPR

Carol Robidoux, Manchester Ink Link

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

