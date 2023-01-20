NH News Recap: The number of evictions has increased as the housing crisis continues
City officials in Manchester evicted people experiencing homelessness from a downtown encampment this week. The ACLU of New Hampshire and other local advocates fought against the eviction, but a judge ruled in the city’s favor.
Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu responded to mayors across the state asking for more support with New Hampshire’s housing crisis.
Guests:
- Jeongyoon Han, NHPR
- Carol Robidoux, Manchester Ink Link
Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:
- As Manchester officials evict a downtown encampment, residents are wondering where to go next
- Judge rules Manchester can move forward with eviction of downtown encampment
- ‘You can’t plow a puddle’: How warmer winters are changing snowplowing
- 'The middle will hold': New NH Senate President Bradley banks on record of compromise
- Leader of New England hate group facing civil charges for racist display in Portsmouth
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center over capacity amid staffing shortages, surge in respiratory viruses
- Citizen research sheds light on Black history in the Monadnock Region