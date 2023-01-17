© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle to NHPR and support local journalism.
NH News

Judge rules Manchester can move forward with eviction of downtown encampment

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published January 17, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST
FOM-2022-1008.jpeg
Manchester Ink Link
/
Jeffrey Hastings
Tents and tarps blanketed with snow in December.

A judge on Tuesday rejected a lawsuit against New Hampshire's largest city to prevent the planned eviction of homeless people at an encampment.

The encampment, which may contain up to 50 people, received notice earlier this month from the city of Manchester that it must be fully vacated by midnight on Tuesday.

Read the judge's full ruling here.

The ACLU of New Hampshire and New Hampshire Legal Assistance filed the lawsuit Friday, and a hearing was held. The city agreed to hold off until the end of business on Tuesday, but it wasn't immediately clear when it would proceed.

“We do not believe that it is humane to evict these unhoused individuals with no plan to immediately house and relocate them in a sustainable way during the coldest month of year,” said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire.

City officials said they had public health and safety concerns about the encampment.

The judge said if there were no safe alternatives available, he'd agree that forced removal of the encampment would likely violate state and federal constitutional rights of people living there. He mentioned that the city needs to keep working on 24-hour shelter options.

Tags
NH News HomelessnessManchester
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.