2022 Murrow Awards Entry: Overall Excellence

Like newsrooms around the country, NHPR adjusted to the new normal of 2021 the best way we know how: by stretching ourselves to do the most ambitious, thoughtful and original reporting we could do.

We got outside — gathering mushrooms, standing in awe of record-setting trees, and visiting outdoor classrooms. We stayed close to the emotion of this moment — listening in on first dates, remembering loved ones lost to the pandemic, and asking our audience what's on their mind. We created new regular segments to keep us in touch with art and music.

We explored untold stories about the state’s Latino population and shared them in myriad ways, including our ongoing bilingual reporting for broadcast and web. We tracked the state’s growing extremism with a grounding in who was most affected: students and teachers, health care workers, and people of color. We launched an ambitious project to reach renters in our housing crisis and informed them of their rights.

Amid COVID and so many related crises, we kept our eye on climate change. And we continued our experiment in long-form reporting, in podcast series exploring drug sentencing laws, the civic health of the nation, and the burgeoning regional wind industry.

It was a big year. An often exhaustive year. But a good year to be in a newsroom. We're proud of what we accomplished in 2021.

'Overall Excellence' montage audio rundown

-'The Old Lady' Of Kensington, A Record-Holding Tree, Comes Down

-Manchester renters say they're unprotected from poor housing, eviction

-'It's My Future': A New Generation Of Young Climate Activists Takes The Helm In New Hampshire

-In N.H., Questions About Whether Out-Of-State Pandemic Migrants Are Here To Stay

-For the First Time, Again: N.H. Senior Centers Reopen For Classes And Conversation

-For the First Time, Again: A First Date And A First Kiss

-Amid a COVID-19 surge in the North Country, residents and officials hope behavior will change

-“A constant tsunami": N.H.'s health care workers at the epicenter of COVID surge

-Kayaking, Mad Libs, and Greek History: Here's What Summer School Looks Like in Somersworth

-The Show Goes On: Musician Wants To Put NH Talent On The Map

-N.H. Executive Council Meeting Postponed Due To Safety Concerns Over COVID Protesters

-What New State Guidance Does — And Doesn't — Prohibit in NH Schools

-COVID restrictions dominate Nashua school board meetings

-For English Language Learners, School Ties Are Key To Overcoming Pandemic Challenges

-Death Resulting, Episode 3

-With winter ahead, Manchester volunteers worry about people experiencing homelessness

-Los voluntarios de Manchester se preocupan de cómo pasarán el invierno las personas sin hogar

-Listen Up, New Hampshire: Goodwill Doesn't Want Your Trash

-Summer Rains Bring Mushroom Frenzy to New England

-The Big Question: Photojournalist Robert Azzi Reflects On 9/11

-Windfall

Digital journalism highlights

COVID-19 reporting

-As COVID Alarm Bells Went Off At Valley Street Jail, County Officials Gave It High Marks

-Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 in New Hampshire

-NH Looked Like a Leader on COVID-19 Vaccines. But 'Data Errors' Might Have Inflated Its Progress

-More people under 60 and outside long-term care are dying in NH's latest COVID surge

-Black, Latino Residents Falling Behind in NH's Vaccine Rollout

-A closer look at NH’s COVID outbreaks

-The Shot And A Shave: Inside A COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic At A Nashua Barbershop

-2020 Was NH's Deadliest Year In Recent History, With COVID-19 At The Center

-Those We've Lost: NHPR's COVID-19 Remembrance Project

Digital news explainers/features

-Energy and climate change in NH: What you need to know

-The Federal Eviction Ban Ends July 31. Here's How NH Is Preparing For What Comes Next.

-Where Does Police Reform Stand In NH?

-NH Republicans, Back in State House Majority, Renew Push for More Voting Restrictions

-How the 'Lady Luck' won so many NH Lottery jackpots.

-For Dean Kamen, PPE Supply Brings Millions Of Dollars In Special Deal

Bilingual reporting

-¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? Noticias en español

-Visibles: Stories From Our Community

-Lo Que Significa El Nuevo Moratorio Del CDC, Y Cómo Aplicar Para Asistencia De Renta En NH

-Una Conversación Sobre El Mercado de Casas en New Hampshire\

News series

Overtime

COVID & the Classroom

For The First Time Again

The Big Question

The Show Goes On

NH News Recap

The Weekender

NHPR's Summer Music Series