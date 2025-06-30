© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Forest Society conserves 200th property with 280 acres in Farmington

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rebeca Pereira - Concord Monitor
Published June 30, 2025 at 10:24 AM EDT
Forest Society staffers walking the Bean Forest in Farmington, New Hampshire.
Courtesy of the Forest Society
Forest Society staffers walking the Bean Forest in Farmington, New Hampshire.

This story was originally produced by the Concord Monitor. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests has conserved its 200th forest: the 280-acre Bean Forest, a swath of forest and fields nestled between the Chesley and Moose mountains in Farmington.

Dorothy Bean donated the property to the Society through a bequest after the historic house, barns and 16 acres were subdivided and sold to a private buyer. Bean was a longtime member of the Forest Society.

With her donation, the Forest Society’s conservation area now reaches nearly 67,000 acres.

“Dottie Bean was a dear friend to the Forest Society. She was always the first to register to attend our Annual Meetings, and she had a very clear vision for the land she dearly loved,” said Jack Savage, Forest Society president.

The Society will continue managing the Bean Forest as a certified tree farm while tending to the wildlife habitat and hiking trails it provides.

The proceeds of the private sale have funded an endowment that will support these stewardship activities, according to the Forest Society.

An aerial view of Bean Forest in Farmington. Forest Society / Courtesy
Courtesy of ForestSociety.org
An aerial view of Bean Forest in Farmington. Forest Society / Courtesy
