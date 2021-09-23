Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 in New Hampshire

We've been tracking COVID-19's impact on New Hampshire since March 2020, when it was first detected in the state. Along the way, we've adjusted our approach as the pandemic has evolved and new data sources have become available.

In some cases, we've removed some of the charts that we used to publish — either because the data sources behind those graphics were no longer being updated, or because it wasn't possible for us to maintain those graphics on a consistent basis while also focusing on other important reporting work.

In other cases, we've added new charts and features. For one, you can now find deeper national context on the state of the pandemic, thanks to newly added graphics shared by our colleagues at NPR.

Bottom line: We want to help you make sense of how COVID-19 is impacting your community, and we want this resource to be as clear and useful as possible. If you have questions about this tracker or a specific piece of COVID-19 data, or if you think we made a mistake, please email us at coronavirus@nhpr.org.

Just the basics: Total cases, hospitalizations, deaths and other key metrics for New Hampshire

How prevalent is COVID-19 where you live, and what does that mean for mask recommendations?

How does New Hampshire's COVID-19 risk level compare to other states?

This graphic was produced by NPR. You can find more of their COVID-19 maps and charts here.

How many new cases are emerging each day in New Hampshire?

How does New Hampshire's case count compare to other states?

How many people have COVID-19 right now in New Hampshire?

How many people are hospitalized in New Hampshire?

How full are local hospital beds, and how does that compare to other parts of the country?

These graphics were produced by NPR, and some of the numbers might differ from those reported by local agencies. For more context and details on NPR's methodology, we strongly encourage you to check out their full reporting here.

How many people are dying from COVID-19?

How many people have been vaccinated, and how is New Hampshire doing compared to other states?

A word of caution: In the fall of 2021, state officials disclosed that their vaccine data is likely inaccurate due to problems with New Hampshire's immunization tracking systems. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also disclosed that they were mistracking many of New Hampshire's booster shots and third shots as first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. That means that New Hampshire's rate of first doses, as reported by the CDC, is likely inaccurate. Please keep this in mind as you're reading the charts below.

Read more: N.H.'s COVID-19 vaccination data hasn't been accurate since June. Why?

The first graphic below was produced by NPR. You can find more of their COVID-19 maps and charts here.

What do we know about breakthrough COVID-19 infections?

The state started providing data on breakthrough cases in the early fall of 2022, but has since stopped updating those numbers due to issues with its immunization tracking systems.

Read more: N.H.'s COVID-19 vaccination data hasn't been accurate since June. Why?

The New Hampshire Hospital Association publishes daily updates on how many people hospitalized with COVID-19 have received the vaccine. You can find that information here.

We know many people are interested in this question, so we’ll continue to ask the state health department for this information on a regular basis.

How is New Hampshire's test positivity?

We've been unable to download updated test positivity data directly from the state recently, but you can find the latest numbers on New Hampshire's testing dashboard.

The rate of New Hampshire's COVID-19 test positivity as calculated by state health officials could differ from what's reported by other institutions tracking the pandemic, like Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. That's because, as noted by the COVID Tracking Project, "the underlying numbers used to calculate test positivity are counted differently in different places."

These differences matter "because test positivity can change dramatically depending on which total test metric you use as the denominator," according to the COVID Tracking Project, "and different states, government agencies, and non-governmental institutions and projects prefer different testing metrics in their test positivity calculations."

How is COVID-19 affecting different racial and ethnic populations in New Hampshire?

State health officials are tracking disparities on New Hampshire's COVID-19 Equity Dashboard.

What do we know about COVID-19 cases in schools?

You can look up case counts for K-12 schools, colleges and universities across New Hampshire on the state's COVID-19 Schools Dashboard.

However, as NHPR Education Reporter Sarah Gibson explains, the state's dashboard isn't always up-to-date — and the case counts listed there could differ from what's being reported by district officials or others at the local level. Click here for more details on why the state's data on COVID-19 in schools doesn't tell the full story.

Read more: N.H. School COVID-19 Dashboard Still Missing Dozens Of Cases

Where can I find out about outbreaks in nursing homes, treatment centers and other congregate living settings?

You can find more details on current and past outbreaks here. You can also find more information on visitation policies and other special rules in place for New Hampshire's long-term care facilities in this section of the state's COVID-19 website.

Where can I find the raw data on COVID-19 in New Hampshire?

Where can I find more resources on COVID-19?

New Hampshire's official COVID-19 website includes information about what to do if you or someone you know has been exposed to the virus, how many active cases have been reported in each community, the plans for distributing coronavirus vaccines and more.

For answers to other commonly asked questions about testing, travel restrictions and more, check out NHPR's COVID-19 FAQ post here. (If you aren't seeing an answer to your question, email us directly at coronavirus@nhpr.org and we'll do our best to follow up.)

You can also find the latest news about COVID-19 in New Hampshire on this page, or by signing up for NHPR's COVID-19 newsletter.

