We're presenting a new series from ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire?. It's called Visibles.

Every week, we'll share a story focused on a moment in time that’s defined the life of a Granite Stater in the Latino community.

Know someone you think we should feature in the story? Share it with our lead reporter on the series, Gaby Lozada, on WhatsApp or by text at 323-840-9703.