-
After pausing live stage shows during the pandemic, the iconic local theater company will kick off their 2021 season this week with a modern interpretation of the Thornton Wilder classic, “Our Town.”
-
For most of the past year, COVID-driven closures at New Hampshire senior centers left community members cut off from the activities those centers typically provide. Now that the centers are reopening, seniors are eager to make up for lost time.
-
3S Art Space echoed with the sounds of chatter on Friday for the first time, again. This weekend, the Portsmouth gallery held its first in-person art…
-
Prescott Park was decked out in rainbow as Portsmouth's Pride celebration kicked off, for the first time, again. After going virtual last year, hundreds…
-
Nadia Reguig first found her way to Star Island in 2013, when she spent the summer working as a snack bar attendant and making friends with fellow…
-
Hundreds of motorcycles are lining Lakeside Avenue in Laconia for the first time, again. Vendors and bikers are at Laconia Motorcycle Week in full…
-
Building Community in New Hampshire supports refugees and other new Americans in the Granite State by helping them with everything from employment, to…
-
The University of New Hampshire is filling back up with freshly graduated high school seniors this week, as the school holds its first in-person freshman orientation in nearly two years. The school opted for a virtual program last year due to the pandemic.
-
New Hampshire’s State House reopened to the public today after closing due to the pandemic last fall.Committee rooms were alternately abuzz and quiet on…
-
Dating became particularly complicated during the pandemic. Now that it's safer to date in person, people, like Angi Francesco, are starting to get back…