Listen To The Podcast 'Document: Supervision'

Episode 1: Emily meets Josh, a 39-year-old who is about to get out of prison. “I’m nervous about this whole parole thing,” he says. “Are they just waiting for me to hang myself?”

Episode 2: Josh gets out of prison, Emily tags along. Neither of them know what they’ve gotten themselves into, or could have predicted what happens next.

Episode 3: Emily loses Josh (twice) and Josh walks a tightrope between prison and poverty.

Episode 4: Josh gets involved in a risky business and Emily grasps for answers when the story takes a fateful turn.

Episode 5: After putting Josh’s story down for two years, Emily gets a tip that upends…just about everything.

