Related Program: 
The Exchange

1st Congressional District Forum: Democrat Chris Pappas & Republican Eddie Edwards

By The Exchange 53 minutes ago

We discuss the issues in the 1st Congressional District before a live audience with Democratic candidate Chris Pappas and Republic candidate Eddie Edwards, hosted by Laura Knoy and NHPR political reporter Lauren Chooljian. Edwards is a former police chief and Navy veteran, Pappas is an executive councilor and restaurant owner.  We'll cover issues ranging from health care and the opioid crisis, to the economy and guns. 

This show will air live at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 10, and again at 7 p.m.

WATCH BELOW:

Tags: 
1st Congressional District
2018 CD1 Race
NH Politics
2018 Elections

Related Content

Outside Spending in N.H.'s 1st Congressional District

By Sep 10, 2018
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

The race for New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District has attracted about $1.2 million in outside spending so far, with most of it going to Democrats Maura Sullivan and Chris Pappas.