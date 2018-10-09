1st Congressional District Forum: Democrat Chris Pappas & Republican Eddie Edwards

We discuss the issues in the 1st Congressional District before a live audience with Democratic candidate Chris Pappas and Republic candidate Eddie Edwards, hosted by Laura Knoy and NHPR political reporter Lauren Chooljian. Edwards is a former police chief and Navy veteran, Pappas is an executive councilor and restaurant owner. We'll cover issues ranging from health care and the opioid crisis, to the economy and guns.

This show will air live at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 10, and again at 7 p.m.

WATCH BELOW: