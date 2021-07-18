-
Tim Baxter, a Republican and first-term member of the New Hampshire House, has announced he's running for the 1st Congressional District in 2022.Get…
-
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del jueves 8 de octubre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
-
Tuesday's primary results brough clarity to November's general election lineup. Key races for New Hampshire governor, U.S. Senate, and the state's two…
-
In a presidential election year, the top of the ticket almost inevitably affects outcomes down ballot. And this year, President Trump hopes to maximize…
-
The Republican primary to choose a nominee to take on incumbent Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas is getting crowded. A former Dover city councilor who…
-
A former executive director of the New Hampshire Republican Party, who also served in the Trump administration, wants to represent the state's 1st…
-
Just about a year after starting his first term in Congress, Manchester Democrat Chris Pappas finds himself in the midst of an impeachment process, as the…
-
Congressman Chris Pappas spoke with The Exchange on a variety of issues including climate change legislation, background checks, and the I-93 expansion.…
-
We ask the Democrat repesenting New Hampshire's first Congressional district about his work on Capitol Hill and what he's been hearing from Granite…
-
The Exchange will be talking with U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas on Thursday, Sept. 5. Submit your questions below for the first-term congressman. Pappas, a…