-
After the passage of a new state budget that put restrictions on teaching and trainings on topics like structural racism and sexism, more than half the…
-
Over half of Gov. Chris Sununu’s Advisory Council on Diversity and Inclusion resigned on Tuesday, condemning the governor's decision to sign into law a…
-
The debate over so-called "divisive concepts" has been a large focus of the state budget process this year. The New Hampshire Senate passed their version…
-
In Brentwood, Newsletter Article That Downplayed Extent Of Racism In U.S. Is Dividing ResidentsThe Brentwood Newsletter was founded in 1977 to fix a problem: people in town weren’t getting along.“Town meetings were kind of well known for being a bit…
-
A bill modeled on one of former President Donald Trump's executive orders has found its way into the state budget debate. The bill, known as House Bill…
-
Nearly 80 New Hampshire businesses and organizations have added their voices in opposition to a bill in the Legislature that would prevent public schools,…
-
Violent attacks against Asian Americans have invigorated an examination of our nation's long history of racism against people from this wide, diverse…
-
New Hampshire has seen an increase in grassroots organization around racial justice this past year, and more activists are showing up in legislative…
-
A bill in the New Hampshire House has prompted heated debate over how systemic racism is discussed in the state's public schools. House Bill 544 would…