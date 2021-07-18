-
Mark Brave, who ran on a platform of a more community-focused approach to law enforcement, has won the election for Strafford County Sheriff, becoming the…
-
The race for Strafford County Sheriff includes two candidates who both support a range of police accountability reforms.Paul Callaghan, 54, is currently a…
-
Immigrant Recently Transferred By ICE To Dover Jail Tests Positive For COVID-19An inmate detained by federal immigration authorities at the Strafford County correctional facility has tested positive for COVID-19, county officials…
-
At N.H.’s ICE Detention Center, Protesters Decry ‘Sin’ Of Trump Immigration PoliciesHundreds of people protested outside a federal immigration detention center in New Hampshire this weekend, after spending a week marching to the facility…
-
Senator Maggie Hassan visited Strafford County on Monday to learn how officials there dealt with a June cyberattack. Hassan, a member of the Senate…
-
In a video that's gone viral, Betsey Andrews Parker shows off some dance and lip sync moves for a good cause: the 4th Annual Strafford County Lip Sync…
-
Inmates at the Strafford County Jail will no longer be able to receive personal letters in the mail. The policy change comes just days after multiple…
-
Manchester Bishop Peter Libasci spent an hour visiting immigrants detained at the Strafford County Jail in Dover on Monday.The decision to visit the jail…
-
Rockingham County is officially the healthiest place in New Hampshire, while Coos County is struggling in terms of public health. That’s according to a…