Sheriff Mark Brave resigns, remains free on bail while facing 8 felonies

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST
Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave is followed into the Rockingham County Superior Court by lawyer Leif Becker, who he hopes to retain as counsel, on Dec. 5, 2023.
Deb Cram / Seacoast Media Group (pool photo)
A dispositional hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 30 to discuss next steps in the case. A trial date has not been set.

This story was originally published by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

Mark Brave announced his resignation as Strafford County sheriff in court Tuesday, leading state prosecutors to withdraw their request to revoke his bail on eight felony charges.

Brave, 38, has been free on bail since August, when he was charged with using $19,000 in county funds to pay for trips involving his extramarital affairs and lying about it to a Strafford County grand jury. He had been on paid leave as sheriff.

Brave faced a bail revocation hearing Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court after he lied about his finances in order to get a court-appointed, taxpayer-funded attorney.

In his letter of resignation dated Tuesday, he wrote, "I am proud to have served as high sheriff of Strafford County and to have been both the youngest sheriff and first African American man to have served in this role across the state of New Hampshire. At this time, I feel it is in the best interest of Strafford County, my subordinates, and the populations we serve that I step aside while I address the allegations made against me. I look forward to resolving my pending legal matter and to serving my constituents again in (the) future."

Continue reading the full story from Seacoastonline.
NH News mark braveStrafford County
Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
