Strafford County jail guard charged with sexual assault of incarcerated women

This story was originally published by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

A former guard at the Strafford County House of Corrections is facing criminal charges for allegedly using his position of authority over female inmates to solicit sexual favors in exchange for small amenities such as extra peanut butter.

Patrick Shaeffer, 42, was indicted on eight felony counts this month by a Strafford County grand jury. All the charges allege Shaeffer, formerly of Old Turnpike Road in Nottingham, used his position of authority over women inmates.

Three charges are Class A aggravated felonious sexual assault felonies, carrying a potential prison time of 7.5-15 years, and the other five are Class B felonies of felonious sexual assault, carrying a potential sentence of 3.5-7 years. If convicted, the sentences can be served consecutively or concurrently at the discretion of the court. If convicted of all charges, Shaeffer faces up to 80 years in prison.

The indictments are for allegations of abuse in 2019 and 2020. The case came to the public eye in April this year, after Jennifer Duckworth, one of the women involved, spoke to Foster's Daily Democrat, frustrated her allegations were seemingly going nowhere.

Shaeffer has obtained the services of Portsmouth lawyer Sven Wiberg. A spokesperson for his office said he would not comment at this time.

Continue reading the full story from Seacoastonline here.

