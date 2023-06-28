© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Strafford County Sheriff faces criminal investigation by NH attorney general

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Published June 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT
John Phelan, CC BY-SA 3.0
/
via Wikimedia Commons
Mark Brave was elected as the state's first Black sheriff in November 2020. In confirming the investigation against him, Brave said the Strafford County commissioners want him gone because he doesn't do things the way they expect.

This story was originally produced by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office has opened a criminal investigation into Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave for violations of state law on the job, including theft, falsification of official matters and abuse of office.

The attorney general's office and Brave both confirmed the investigation Tuesday. Brave was informed in a letter June 2 from Senior Assistant Attorney General Dan Jimenez, chief of the Public Integrity Unit.

Brave, who has not been charged with a crime, denied any wrongdoing.

"They are raising all these allegations and rumors, trying to discredit me," Brave said, adding he hired the Shaheen and Gordon law firm to represent him. "This is a political attack by people who are supposed to be in my corner."

Continue reading the full story on Seacoastonline. These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

NH News Strafford Countymark braveAttorney General
Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
