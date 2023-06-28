Strafford County Sheriff faces criminal investigation by NH attorney general

This story was originally produced by Seacoastonline. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office has opened a criminal investigation into Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave for violations of state law on the job, including theft, falsification of official matters and abuse of office.

The attorney general's office and Brave both confirmed the investigation Tuesday. Brave was informed in a letter June 2 from Senior Assistant Attorney General Dan Jimenez, chief of the Public Integrity Unit.

Brave, who has not been charged with a crime, denied any wrongdoing.

"They are raising all these allegations and rumors, trying to discredit me," Brave said, adding he hired the Shaheen and Gordon law firm to represent him. "This is a political attack by people who are supposed to be in my corner."

Continue reading the full story on Seacoastonline. These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.