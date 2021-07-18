-
A small group of young activists protested this weekend outside the Amazon distribution hub in Hooksett, calling for the company’s workers to get time off…
The Plymouth Selectboard will host a town-wide zoom hearing Monday evening on a proposed ordinance mandating face coverings in town. Over the weekend, on…
On July 6, a federal judge ordered the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline -- a victory for the resistance movement led by the Standing Rock Sioux…
More than 20 protesters were arrested Sunday trying to block a train from delivering coal to Merrimack Station power plant in Bow.The climate activists…
Nearly 70 people were arrested during a protest at a coal-fired power plant in Bow Saturday.The activists had marched onto the grounds of Merrimack…
Samuel Alicea is a wide receiver on the Tilton School football team. He's seventeen years old. He's black. And he's a protester. About a year ago, when he…
Evan Bennett has wanted to be in a pig scramble since he was four years old. And now that he’s nine, it feels like he’s been waiting pretty much forever.…
The day after Donald Trump's inauguration, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to protest in the Capitol and in cities around the country,…
Nina Simone, along with Sam Cooke, Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger and countless others made important contributions to the rich canon of protest songs during the…
Last night Presidential Candidate Donald Trump came to Portsmouth for a few minutes, to pick up an endorsement from the New England’s police union. The…