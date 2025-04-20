Hundreds gather in Concord to protest President Trump

Hundreds of people gathered in Concord Saturday to join groups in all 50 states protesting recent actions by the Trump Administration.

Demonstrators filled the State House grounds in Concord and spilled onto Main Street as part of what some called “No Kings Day.” The day was the 250th anniversary of the battle of Lexington and Concord, marking the start of the American Revolution.

Joe and Faye O’Neill came to the protest because they were concerned about rights, justice and democracy. The O’Neills said they hadn’t been to many protests but decided to come Saturday to show how unhappy they were with the direction of the administration.

“It’s kind of a last-grasp-effort to keep from falling into a dictatorship, you know. Everybody’s got to do their part to sort of stop that,” Joe O’Neill said.

Faye O’Neill says she thinks as the protests get bigger, they could have an impact on policy.

“I hope making it easier for people in congress to realize it’s okay to be on this side of things, because they have a lot of people behind them,” she said.

Saturday’s protest in Concord was organized NH 50501.

Similar demonstrations took place across New Hampshire and the rest of the country to protest recent actions by the Trump Administration.