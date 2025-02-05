© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH '50501' protestors speak out against Trump, Musk

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Lau Guzmán
Published February 5, 2025 at 6:26 PM EST
Over 200 people joined a peaceful protest outside the New Hampshire State House Concord on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 to speak out against the actions of the Trump administration during its first two weeks in power.
Over 200 people joined a peaceful protest outside the New Hampshire State House Concord on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 to speak out against the actions of the Trump administration during its first two weeks in power.
Over 200 people joined a peaceful protest outside the New Hampshire State House Concord on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 to speak out against the actions of the Trump administration during its first two weeks in power.
Over 200 people joined a peaceful protest outside the New Hampshire State House Concord on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 to speak out against the actions of the Trump administration during its first two weeks in power.
Over 200 people joined a peaceful protest outside the New Hampshire State House Concord on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 to speak out against the actions of the Trump administration during its first two weeks in power.
Over 200 people joined a peaceful protest outside the New Hampshire State House Concord on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 to speak out against the actions of the Trump administration during its first two weeks in power.
Over 200 people joined a peaceful protest outside the New Hampshire State House Concord on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 to speak out against the actions of the Trump administration during its first two weeks in power.
Over 200 people joined a peaceful protest outside the New Hampshire State House Concord on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 to speak out against the actions of the Trump administration during its first two weeks in power.
Over 200 people joined a peaceful protest outside the New Hampshire State House Concord to speak out against the actions of the Trump administration during its first two weeks in power.

Protestors cited a number of different frustrations: the Trump administration’s crackdown on the rights of immigrants and transgender people, its stance on Gaza, the actions of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, and many, many others.

“There's so many things that are absolutely terrifying,” said Nancy Hirshberg, of Wolfeboro. “And I'm just here to sound the alarm because I think people are somewhat asleep about this.”

There was no apparent organizer leading the protest in Concord, but it was part of a national day of demonstrations that was organized online under the hashtag #50501, which stands for 50 protests in 50 states during one day.
Those gathered at the State House Wednesday said they heard about the protest online, from social media sites like Reddit and Tiktok. Anastasia Saia, of Manchester, heard about the protest on Instagram. She carried a cardboard sign protesting ICE in Spanish.

“I care about our immigrants and our community,” Saia said. “They contribute a significant amount of culture and love and work and even taxes to our entire country.”

Another common thread was concern around Musk’s actions, including his growing influence on the federal government and his use of the Nazi salute during inaugural festivities. Protestors chanted slogans “hey-hey, ho-ho, Elon Musk has got to go” and “No Trump. No KKK, no fascist USA.”

Casey Baker, of Middleton, works for a federal contractor that could be affected by contracts getting cut. However, he said it was more important to attend the protest and defend the government against what he views as chaos in the government.

“Private takeover of government is terrifying – especially seeing some of the rhetoric out of Elon doing Nazi salutes on stage,” he said. “Watching how fast we've fallen from apparently a democracy to a fascist state is incredible. I have no words.”
NH News protestDonald TrumpImmigration and Customs EnforcementNH Immigration
Lau Guzmán
I cover Latino and immigrant communities at NHPR. My goal is to report stories for New Hampshire’s growing population of first and second generation immigrants, particularly folks from Latin America and the Caribbean. I hope to lower barriers to news for Spanish speakers by contributing to our WhatsApp news service,¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? I also hope to keep the community informed with the latest on how to handle changing policy on the subjects they most care about – immigration, education, housing and health.
See stories by Lau Guzmán
