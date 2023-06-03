When protest is a crime, part one: The Standing Rock effect

When members of the Oceti Sakowin gathered near the Standing Rock Reservation to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, they decided on a strategy of nonviolent direct action. No violence — against people.

But sabotage of property? Well, that’s another question entirely.

Since the gathering at Standing Rock, anti-protest legislation —backed by the fossil fuel industry — has swept across the country.

What happened? When is environmental protest considered acceptable, and when is it seen as a threat?

This is the first of two episodes exploring the changing landscape of environmental protest in the United States, from Standing Rock to Cop City and beyond.

Part two will be released on June 8.

Featuring Chase Iron Eyes, Tokata Iron Eyes, Lesley Wood, Elly Page, and Connor Gibson.

Special thanks to Phyllis Young and everyone at the Lakota People’s Law Project, especially Daniel Nelson and Jesse Phelps. Thanks also to Soundings Mindful Media.