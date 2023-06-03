© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Environment
Outside/In

When protest is a crime, part one: The Standing Rock effect

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Justine Paradis,
Outside/In
Published June 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
The Oceti Sakowin camp in October 2016
Irina Groushevaia
/
Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
The Oceti Sakowin camp in October 2016

When members of the Oceti Sakowin gathered near the Standing Rock Reservation to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline, they decided on a strategy of nonviolent direct action. No violence — against people.

But sabotage of property? Well, that’s another question entirely.

Since the gathering at Standing Rock, anti-protest legislation —backed by the fossil fuel industry — has swept across the country.

What happened? When is environmental protest considered acceptable, and when is it seen as a threat?

This is the first of two episodes exploring the changing landscape of environmental protest in the United States, from Standing Rock to Cop City and beyond.

Part two will be released on June 8.

Featuring Chase Iron Eyes, Tokata Iron Eyes, Lesley Wood, Elly Page, and Connor Gibson.

Special thanks to Phyllis Young and everyone at the Lakota People’s Law Project, especially Daniel Nelson and Jesse Phelps. Thanks also to Soundings Mindful Media.

Environment Outside/InprotestIndigenous rights
Justine Paradis
Justine Paradis is a producer and reporter for NHPR's Creative Production Unit, most oftenOutside/In. Before NHPR, she produced Millennial podcast from Radiotopia, contributed to podcasts including Love + Radio, and reported for WCAI & WGBH from her hometown of Nantucket island.
Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
