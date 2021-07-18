-
Gov. Chris Sununu has issued a new executive order that would allow certain nursing students to apply for a temporary license to practice. The order…
UNH's nurse practitioner programs will now include training in medication-assisted treatments for addiction.Nurse practitioners, like doctors, can write…
Officials Seek 15 Percent Pay Raise for N.H. State Prison NursesNurses in New Hampshire's state prisons may be getting a salary bump.The Department of Corrections is asking executive councilors to approve $239,000 for…
As New Hampshire ages, the demands for both in-home and hospital care are increasing. And as medical facilities look for nurses with advanced degrees,…
There is this monthly meeting that is typically as bureaucratic as it sounds: the Governor’s Commission on Medicaid Care Management. But last month,…
When it comes to sharing tough news with family members, or witnessing a patient’s final moments, knowledge of human anatomy and diseases is only so…
The long projected shortage of nurses in the state has been temporarily resolved in recent years. Hospitals that used to be beggars have become choosers,…