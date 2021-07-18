NHPR Events

Mona Awad is the author of 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl and Bunny, named a Best Book of 2019 by Time, Vogue, and The New York Public Library, a finalist for the New England Book Award, and currently in development as an AMC series written by Megan Mostyn-Brown. Awad will visit The Music Hall’s stage Thursday, September 2 at 7 p.m. to discuss her new book, All’s Well.