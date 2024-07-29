You're invited to the first ever NHPR Block Party!

Thank you for being a part of the NHPR Community! Folks, LIKE YOU, play an important role in ensuring local journalism continues to thrive in New Hampshire. We cannot thank you enough for your support. BUT, we can thank you by inviting you to the first ever NHPR Block Party!

Join us on Saturday, August 24 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at 2 Pillsbury Street in Concord where we’ll have food and drinks, music, face painting for the kids, tours of the NHPR studios, and a dunk tank (this is your chance to dunk an NHPR personality!)



Click here to register and RSVP.

Bring a chair or blanket and spend a part of your day with NHPR.

We can't wait to see you!

Email Zoë Kay at zkay@nhpr.org with any questions or for more information.