Register today for the 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit

NHPR in collaboration with New Hampshire PBS is hosting the second annual By Degrees Climate Summit at the University of New Hampshire, Durham on April 4 at 2:00 p.m. Click here to register.

This year’s summit will feature two panels; the first, will focus on what’s being done regionally to mitigate destructive flooding, from the Seacoast to rural agricultural communities inland. The second panel will feature a discussion with NPR Climate Desk reporter Rebecca Hersher, as well as climate reporters from around New England on the role journalism can play in affecting community action and accountability.

Please join us as we gather to learn and be inspired by local change makers dedicated to advancing discussions around climate resiliency, and solutions-based advocacy. This event is free but registration is required!

Allegra Boverman / NHPR NHPR's 2023 By Degrees Climate Summit

From left to right: Host Mara Hoplamazian, with panelists Doria Brown, Aziz Dehkan, and Hayley Jones.

This year’s event will feature two panels hosted by Morning Edition host Rick Ganley, and All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa.

Panel #1: Strong storms and flooding in 2023 brought millions of dollars’ worth of damages and personal losses to people across New England. As towns and cities rebuild and plan for the future, it's imperative to undertake those efforts together. What can we learn from this moment of mitigating and adapting to an already changing climate? This first panel features change-makers from across the region who are actively affecting positive change in our communities.

Panel #2: Join Climate Desk reporters Rebecca Hersher (NPR), Mara Hoplamazian (NHPR) – as well as other regional climate journalists for a discussion on the role that journalism can play in affecting community action and accountability.

This event also serves as an opportunity to network directly with individuals and small LOCAL businesses who are already affecting change here in New England – both in the non-profit and for profit sectors. The By Degrees Climate Summit 2024 will be offered as a live stream with closed captioning – and its recording (both audio and video) will be used for a later broadcast and distributed on NHPR and NH PBS’ platforms during Earth Week 2024.