© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚨 ALL DONATIONS TO NHPR WILL BE MATCHED $1:$1! MAKE A DIFFERENCE NOW. 🚨
NHPR Events

Join NHPR this October for a live production of 'The Middle' in Concord

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published August 29, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 22 at Bank of NH Stage in Concord for a live taping of The Middle! Get tickets here.

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson is the only live, national call-in talk show on public radio focused on current events and bridging divides.

Local panelists for this live show include Anna Brown of Citizens Count, Douglass Tescher of Braver Angels, and Nick Capodice, co-host of NHPR's award-winning podcast Civics 101.

This unique event invites community members to take part in a timely and honest conversation centered around a crucial question: How do you talk with people you disagree with politically?

Together, we’ll explore how civil discourse, civic education, and lived experiences can help bridge political divides and rebuild trust in an increasingly polarized world. Audience participation will play a key role in shaping the discussion, with the goal of fostering respectful, inclusive, and informative dialogue.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for students. Premium tickets are available for $50. This includes preferred seating, an NHPR swag bag, as well as entry to the post show reception meet and greet with Jeremy Hobson and panelists.

Interested in sponsoring this event? Connect with NHPR's Director of Corporate Support, Tim Brady here.
Tags
Inside NHPR NHPR Events
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.