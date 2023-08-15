Live at City Space with WBUR: Bear Brook: A True Crime Story

NHPR’s award-winning podcast Bear Brook , launched a second season earlier this year. This season focuses on the case of Jason Carroll, who is serving life in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit. The only evidence against him? His own taped confession in 1989. Why would someone confess to murder if they didn’t do it?

Bear Brook host and senior reporter/producer Jason Moon will examine the science of false confessions with psychologist Dr. Fabiana Alceste on September 14, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. at City Space in Boston, MA. Tickets are available here.

Jessica Anne Arnold Jason Moon in conversation with Rabia Chaudry at the Bank of New Hampshire stage

Hear the story of Huwe Burton, who served more than 20 years in prison after falsely confessing to murdering his mother at age 16 – also in 1989. They’ll dig into how the lived experiences of exonerees like Burton and decades of scientific research have exposed the “red flags” in confessions like Jason Carroll’s.

Bear Brook Season 2: A True Crime Story is the podcast Stephen King calls 'Brilliant, involving, hypnotic...The best I've ever heard.' All eight episodes are out now and available through your favorite podcast player.