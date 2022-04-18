Living On Earth, NHPR present interview with NH author Sy Montgomery

New Hampshire author Sy Montgomery will join NHPR and Living on Earth's Steve Curwood on Monday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. for an in-depth conversation about her new book, The Hawk’s Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty, a celebration of one of nature’s most perfect and mysterious creatures. Sy is the New York Times bestselling author of The Soul of an Octopus.

The interview will be held at the New Hampshire Audubon's McLane Center in Concord, 84 Silk Farm Road. The event is free to attend, either in person or virtually .

Following the interview, Living on Earth will feature the edited interview in its May 8, 2022 broadcast on NHPR at 6 am. The show will air in a special rebroadcast Tuesday, May 10 at 9 pm.

About the book: From the first moment Jazz, a feisty, four-year-old, female Harris’s hawk, swept down from a tree and landed on Sy’s leather gloved fist, Sy fell under the hawk’s magnetic spell. Over the next few years, Sy spent more time with these magnificent creatures, getting to know their extraordinary abilities and instincts. They are deeply emotional animals, quick to show anger and frustration, and can hold a grudge for years. But they are also loyal and intensely aware of their surroundings. In The Hawk’s Way, Sy passionately and vividly reveals the wondrous world of hawks and what they can teach us about nature, life, and love.

About the host: The nationally-syndicated public radio show & podcast Living on Earth presents this conversation with Sy Montgomery and Host Steve Curwood alongside NH Audubon, New Hampshire Public Radio, and the UMass Boston School for the Environment as part of the Living on Earth Book Club. The week following the event, Living on Earth will feature the edited interview in its May 6, 2022 broadcast to 250+ stations nationwide.