NHPR’s Lauren Choolijan and Jason Moon present The Art of Modern Storytelling in Keene Oct. 11

Join veteran public radio journalist and Keene State instructor Jason Beaubien for a conversation about the art of modern storytelling with senior reporters/producers Lauren Chooljian and Jason Moon of New Hampshire Public Radio’sDocument Team.

The event will take place from 6-7 p.m. on Wed., Oct. 11 at the Mabel Brown Room on the second floor of the L.P. Young Student Center on the campus of Keene State College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Since 2020, NHPR’s Document Team has dug into some of the critical issues affecting people in New Hampshire and across the country, driven by the idea that taking the time to tell the whole story leads to bigger impact – opened minds, changed policies – and a more nuanced understanding of the people at the heart of those issues.

Earlier this year, the team launched two critically acclaimed podcast series: Bear Brook Season 2: A True Crime Story,hosted by Moon, reinvestigating the case of a New Hampshire man serving life in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit; and The 13th Step, hosted by Chooljian, exposing a culture of sexual misconduct in America’s addiction treatment and recovery communities – and the retaliation faced by journalists and sources who speak up. Chooljian and Moon will go behind the scenes on what it takes to make these series and how their work is breaking new ground in New Hampshire and beyond.

This event is free to attend, but attendees must register via Eventbrite here.