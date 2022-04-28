Event to be Peter Biello’s Farewell

On Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m. New York Times bestselling author Amor Towles will be interviewed during Writers on a New England Stage . He will discuss his novel, The Lincoln Highway on the Music Hall stage in Portsmouth, NH. The event includes a Q & A and a literary conversation with Peter Biello, host of All Things Considered in his final NHPR appearance. While in-person tickets for the event are sold out, we welcome community members to attend this event virtually over livestream.

The event includes a literary conversation with Peter Biello, who is leaving New Hampshire this spring after 7 years at NHPR, to explore an exciting new opportunity in another state. Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership of The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio. Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process, and their stories. Follow the series on social media at #WNES.

Spanning just ten days and told from multiple points of view, Towles’ third novel features his multi-layered literary styling while providing an array of new and richly imagined settings, characters, and themes.

Born and raised in the Boston area, Amor Towles graduated from Yale College and received an MA in English from Stanford University. Having worked as an investment professional for over twenty years, he now devotes himself full time to writing in Manhattan, where he lives with his wife and two children. His novels Rules of Civility, A Gentleman in Moscow, and The Lincoln Highway have collectively sold more than five million copies and been translated into more than thirty languages.

Tickets: Livestream tickets for Writers on a New England Stage: Amor Towles with The Lincoln Highway on Tuesday, May 10, at 7 p.m. are $10 and may be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org , over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

About Writers on a New England Stage: This award-winning author series, launched in 2005, has presented such celebrated writers as Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Dan Brown, David McCullough, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, and Jodi Picoult all on stage at The Music Hall’s Historic Theater in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Live music is performed by the award-winning house band Dreadnaught. Portions of these literary conversations are rebroadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio.