Join us for community conversations at the Civics 101 Summit

NHPR, in partnership with NH Civics and New Hampshire PBS, is thrilled to invite you to attend the Civics 101 Summit . This is your chance to jump into a live taping of NHPR’s award-winning Civics 101 podcast, meet people as passionate about building community as you are, and leave feeling inspired about being a change-maker in your community.

Click here to register for the Civics 101 Summit!

The day will begin with a live episode of the Civics 101 podcast, hosted by Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice. In this episode, Beyond Your Vote, learn how you can use your unique skills to create real change in your community. Expect a high-energy experience with live conversations that’ll be featured on the podcast and NHPR’s airwaves!

After the show, grab a complimentary lunch and head into one of three breakout rooms hosted by local educators, community leaders and young advocates for civic engagement. Learn more about these sessions below:

Inspiring the Next Generation into Action:

This interactive session seeks to emphasize the importance of engaging in our civic structures, including voting, more frequently than every four years. It will provide YOU with the opportunity to explore ways to get involved in your own community. This session will be moderated by Will Stewart , Executive Director of Leadership New Hampshire.

"New Hampshire runs lean, which means we rely on our citizens to step up and get involved. Events like the Civics 101 Summit are especially critical in a state like ours where local voices can exert significant influence. Fostering civic engagement ensures that everyone is informed, involved, and capable of shaping the future of our communities." Will Stewart

Emma Humphries, PhD - Emma Humphries is the Chief Education Officer for iCivics, the nonpartisan organization founded by Sandra Day O'Connor. It is dedicated to advancing civic learning by providing educators and students with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to embrace and engage in civic life together. In her role, Emma leads iCivics' organizational research agenda and youth voice strategy, serves as the leading brand ambassador, and ensures the academic integrity of all instructional materials.

Sam Cassin - Sam Cassin is the High School Voter Registration Coordinator for Open Democracy NH, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization. In the spring, he successfully assisted over 550 high school students from around the state register to vote. Due in part to these efforts, the registration rate for 18 year olds increased by over 12%.

Sianay Chase Clifford - Sianay Chase Clifford serves as the National Partnerships and Political Manager at NextGen America, the nation's largest youth voting organization. Her experience in public policy and public engagement spans work in academia, nonprofits, and city, state, and federal levels of government. She is a political social worker originally from Essex, Vermont.

Will Stewart - Will Stewart was named Executive Director of Leadership New Hampshire in July 2024 after many years as the executive director of Stay, Work, Play in New Hampshire. He is a passionate advocate for building a community of informed and engaged leaders across New Hampshire. Will lives with his wife and son in Manchester.



Navigating Civics in the Classroom:

Join educators and students from across New Hampshire for an interactive workshop about civics, conflict, and how to keep things positive. The session aims to leave you with the beginnings of a toolkit for facilitating 'good conflict'.

Moises Nuñez - Moises “Mo” Nuñez has worked as an educator and/or an administrator across the northeast in public schools, private independent schools, youth detention and diversion centers, and several universities. He has also led and/or designed several successful alternative education and at-risk youth programs in the Northeast region. Mo is one of the founding partners, and an administrator at Baxter Academy, a STEM high school in downtown Portland, Maine. He is also the co-founder of Project New Beginnings, a small, non-traditional school intended to empower young men who want to improve their lives through impactful learning in Rochester, NY.

Kelsie Brook Eckert - Kelsie Brook Eckert is the Coordinator of Social Studies Education at Plymouth State University, the Executive Director of the Remedial Herstory Project, the New Hampshire State Coordinator for National History Day, and a Board Member for the New Hampshire Council for Social Studies. She holds a bachelor's degree in political science and a master’s degree in social studies education. She taught high school social studies and was a two-time New Hampshire History Teacher of the Year awarded by National History Day and the Gilder Lehrman Institute.

At PSU she won the 2024 Transformative Teaching award and was recognized with the Theo Kalikow award for her work advancing women. She has developed dozens of inquiry-based lesson plans on diverse women’s history and hosts a podcast on women’s history.

Bree Pinette - Bree Pinette is a senior at Groveton High School in Northumberland, New Hampshire. She is very passionate about spreading student voice!

Christina, Hannah, and Nick of Civics 101 Podcast

Question and Answer with Civics 101:

Nick, Hannah, and Sr. Producer Christina want to know, what questions do you have about creating a podcast about democracy?

The Civics 101 Summit is FREE for students, educators, and folks who work for a non-profit organization? For others, it’s a pay-what-you-can model – NHPR is a nonprofit organization, and extra donations help keep events like this accessible to all. Thank you for contributing what you can. If cost is a barrier to you or anyone you know, please be in touch. We would love to offer you a free ticket.