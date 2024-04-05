-
The total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024 will pass over parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Watch a collection of short films by MacDowell Medal winner Alanis Obomsawin at The Showroom in Keene on Sunday.
Rik Yeames is always thinking about how to engage and educate Granite Staters about the upcoming eclipse on April 8.
Se publica auditoría sobre proceso del DOE para manejar quejas sobre educación especial. Nuevo hogar en Keene para jóvenes LGBTQ. Mount Washington medirá la radiación solar del eclipse total.
In Holderness, middle school students volunteered to serve as solar eclipse ambassadors to help the public better understand – and see – the total solar eclipse April 8.
We asked, you answered — Your plans for April 8.
The region will see a dip in solar power output April 8 as the moon eclipses the sun.
Greg Johnson shares his memories of the 1963 total solar eclipse he watched from Acadia National Park.
El eclipse solar total del lunes 8 de abril de 2024 pasará por el norte de Vermont, New Hampshire y Maine.
This mud season will be unseasonably busy in the North Country