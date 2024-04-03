10 things to do in NH this weekend: Solar eclipse events, Exeter Litfest and more

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

WREN / Courtesy

Open-Mic Night: Gilded Reflections on Thursday, April 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.

The Arts Council of Tamworth Presents “Sublime Odissi,” The Art of Classical Indian Dance on Thursday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Public House on Page Hill. More info.

UNH Open Archaeology and Anthropology Day on Friday, April 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.

First Friday: Go Green Concord on Friday, April 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street. More info.

CLUB 3S: Spice Up Your Life (21+) on Friday, April 5 from 9 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.

Exeter Litfest on Saturday, April 6 (Kick-Off Party on April 5) at Exeter Town Hall. More info.

Swing Dance Night feat. the NH Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord.More info.

The New Hampshire Philharmonic Spring Pops Concert: Bolero! on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at the Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem. More info.

Special Film Event: Alanis Obomsawin Film Shorts on Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. at The Showroom in Keene. More info.

Solar Eclipse Events: The total solar eclipse is on Monday, April 8. Check out this list from Visit NH. And find more solar eclipse coverage here.

