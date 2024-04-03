© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

10 things to do in NH this weekend: Solar eclipse events, Exeter Litfest and more

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoey Knox
Published April 3, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT
People watch the 2017 eclipse outside of the SEE Science Center in Manchester.
Emily Corwin
/
NHPR
The total solar eclipse is on Monday, April 8, 2024. Photo: People watch the 2017 eclipse outside of the SEE Science Center in Manchester.

Watch a collection of short films by MacDowell Medal winner Alanis Obomsawin at The Showroom in Keene on Sunday.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter.

For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Total Eclipse of the Art: A Celestial Exhibition at the Gallery at WREN (March 8 - April 12)
WREN
/
Courtesy

  • Open-Mic Night: Gilded Reflections on Thursday, April 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art in Hanover. More info.

  • The Arts Council of Tamworth Presents “Sublime Odissi,” The Art of Classical Indian Dance on Thursday, April 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Public House on Page Hill. More info.

  • UNH Open Archaeology and Anthropology Day on Friday, April 5 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham. More info.

  • First Friday: Go Green Concord on Friday, April 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street. More info.
  • CLUB 3S: Spice Up Your Life (21+) on Friday, April 5 from 9 p.m. to midnight at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. More info.
  • The New Hampshire Philharmonic Spring Pops Concert: Bolero! on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at the Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem. More info.
  • Special Film Event: Alanis Obomsawin Film Shorts on Sunday, April 7 at 2 p.m. at The Showroom in Keene. More info.

BONUS:

  • “WE'RE HERE”: Special Screening on Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at the Black Family Visual Arts Center on the Dartmouth College campus in Hanover. More info.
