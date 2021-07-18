-
Spirit Airlines will operate flights to destinations in Florida from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport beginning in October, the company announced…
The airports in Manchester and Portsmouth will receive a combined $18 million in federal funding for infrastructure improvements.Most of that money will…
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport has named a new assistant director of properties and contract management.Luis Elguezabal replaces David Bush, who…
Ted Kitchens came to New Hampshire last fall, after serving as manager at Houston Intercontinental Airport. We'll hear his ideas on how to boost passenger…
Manchester Airport Numbers Down for 13th Year in a RowFor the 13th year in a row, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is reporting a decline in passengers. 2018 saw around 123,000 fewer passengers - a 6.2…
TSA worker David Boucher watched President Trump's announcement from his living room in Pembroke. "I'm glad that my coworkers and I will soon be getting…
UPDATE: An airport spokeswoman tells NHPR, "We will be updating the plaque to highlight the beauty of NH forests in Jefferson, NH." The original story…
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport has seen a steady decline in passengers within the last decade.Ted Kitchens is the new director for the state's largest…
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, New Hampshire's largest airport, will get nearly $7 million in federal funding to repair two of its taxiways.Several…