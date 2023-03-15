© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Avelo Airlines to launch new route between Manchester, Raleigh-Durham in June

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Olivia Richardson
Published March 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT
A view of the tarmac at the Manchester airport shows several planes, including one from Southwest.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Avelo will be the fifth airline serving Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, in addition to American Airlines, Southwest, Spirit and United.

Manchester Airport is adding a new airline this summer.

Avelo Airlines will begin offering nonstop flights to and from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, starting in June. The route will operate twice a week, according to airport officials, on Thursdays and Sundays.

Travis Christ, head of marketing at Avelo, said more New Englanders are looking to travel to the Carolinas and elsewhere in the south. He said the planes used on this new route will be Boeing Next-Generation 737s, as opposed to smaller, regional jets.

"That’s key to enabling us to offer the low fares to the small market," he said at a Wednesday press conference.

One-way tickets between Manchester and Raleigh will start at $39 dollars, according to airport officials.

If the route proves popular, Christ said the airline could add other destinations out of Manchester.

Avelo joins four other airlines operating out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport: American Airlines, Southwest, Spirit and United.

NH News Manchester Boston Regional AirportManchester Airport
