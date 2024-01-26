Cargo plane, carrying only its pilot, crashed in Londonderry neighborhood Friday morning

This is a developing story. We will update it as we're able to verify more information.

A cargo plane that departed Manchester-Boston Regional Airport crashed approximately 20 minutes after takeoff Friday morning, descending into a residential neighborhood in Londonderry.

Wiggins Air Flight 1046 departed at 7:10 a.m. enroute for Presque Isle International Airport in Maine, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, with only the pilot on board.

The Beechcraft 99 twin turbo-prop made the same flight three consecutive days earlier this week.

WMUR reports the pilot survived the initial crash and was transported to a local hospital.

Airplane tracking site FlightAware shows the plane departed approximately 50 minutes late Friday morning. It isn’t clear if inclement weather was the cause of that delay.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the crash.