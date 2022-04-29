The pandemic is becoming less central to daily life for many, but impacts linger for N.H. travelers

This week, the country’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, declared the nation out of the “acute” phase of the pandemic and the CDC found most Americans have had the virus.

In New Hampshire, hospitalizations from the virus are rising again with the spread of an omicron subvariant.

NHPR visited the Manchester Boston regional airport to talk with traveling Granite Staters, and those visiting the state to hear how they’re thinking through this strange phase of the pandemic.

For many, the pandemic continues to become less and less central to their daily lives, but its impacts are still felt.

Listen to the story to hear what they shared with NHPR.