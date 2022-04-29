© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NPR and NHPR with a donation today
Latest From NHPR

The pandemic is becoming less central to daily life for many, but impacts linger for N.H. travelers

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Alli Fam
Published April 29, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT
Chris Zoulias of Manchester New Hampshire stands in the airport holding her suitcase
Alli Fam
/
NHPR
Chris Zoulias of Manchester New Hampshire has found big crowds still make her anxious, which was not the case before the pandemic.

This week, the country’s chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, declared the nation out of the “acute” phase of the pandemic and the CDC found most Americans have had the virus.

In New Hampshire, hospitalizations from the virus are rising again with the spread of an omicron subvariant.

NHPR visited the Manchester Boston regional airport to talk with traveling Granite Staters, and those visiting the state to hear how they’re thinking through this strange phase of the pandemic.

For many, the pandemic continues to become less and less central to their daily lives, but its impacts are still felt.

Listen to the story to hear what they shared with NHPR.

Tags

Latest From NHPR Manchester Boston Regional AirporttravelCOVID-19Coronavirus Coverage - Recreation and Tourism
Alli Fam
See stories by Alli Fam

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.