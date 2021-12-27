Manchester-Boston Regional Airport sees few cancellations amid holiday, COVID crush

Airports across the country are facing high rates of flight cancellation ; due to everything from bad weather to crews quarantining with COVID-19. But the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport has survived the holiday period, at least so far, with relatively few cancellations.

Since Thanksgiving, around 1.3 percent of the airport’s flights have been cancelled, according to Airport Director Ted Kitchens. So far this week, Kitchens said, there have been zero cancellations.

“Typically, you want a cancellation rate somewhere between zero and two percent at the max, because there always will be something that causes a cancellation,” he said.

Kitchens said part of why Manchester’s rates are staying low is because “the airlines that are being heavily affected by this are really not flying at Manchester, like Delta or JetBlue.”

Holiday travel at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport this year is at around 90 percent of what it was back in 2019, before the pandemic, according to Kitchens.

Overall, travel at the airport is around 75 to 80 percent of what it was pre-pandemic, because business travel remains very low.