In a busy holiday travel season, the Grinch outshines Santa at Manchester airport

Nearly 52,000 people will travel in and out of the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport during the two weeks surrounding Christmas. Some of them were welcomed by two seasonal employees: Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Airport Director Ted Kitchens said staff began the tradition about three years ago. He travels with them, handing out candy canes. This year, he and Santa lost the popularity contest to the Grinch.

“We go out there and spread some cheer and some joy,” Kitchens said. “It's just so fun to watch the kids, you know, stop at the top of the jet bridge. They're like, ‘Oh, my God, Santa is here.’”

“But the one that people loved the most this year was the Grinch. People just wanted their photo with the Grinch,” he added.

As of Tuesday, flights had been largely on time, Kitchen said, save for an American Airlines flight Tuesday morning that arrived two-and-a-half hours late due to a crew issue.

Christmas is one of the airport’s busier seasons, Kitchen said. But leaf peeping season and Thanksgiving are also up there. Kitchens said airlines added about 3.5% more seats this year and have seen planes about 84% booked.

“That’s a good, solid holiday showing for the market,” Kitchens said.

He reminded travelers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport and to leave enough time to board their plane. The airport’s small size leads some to underestimate how long it will take to get to their gate, Kitchens said.

“It's easy to get in and out of, but don't take that for granted,” he said. “Don’t cut it too close. Give yourself a little bit of extra time to get through the checkpoint so that you have a pleasurable trip to wherever your trips are taking you to.”

Starting next month, travelers will have another option at the Manchester airport with Jet Blue’s arrival on Jan. 23.