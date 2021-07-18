-
At lakes across New Hampshire Saturday morning, volunteers went out on boats or kayaks, to count loons.
-
New Hampshire is suing the giant agrochemical company Monsanto for allegedly knowingly causing water contamination with cancer-causing chemicals called…
-
We check in on iconic New Hampshire wildlife. Following the death of Mink, the Upper Valley's infamous black bear, we recap her saga and what it…
-
Loons are finding New England to their liking, with record numbers seen this year in several states. New Hampshire documented 313 pairs of the iconic bird…
-
A group that looks out for loons in New Hampshire is asking the public to watch out for those in danger of becoming trapped as lakes freeze over.The Loon…
-
This summer, the state is paying anglers to give up their lead fishing tackle, in an effort to protect loons from lead poisoning. Loons are a threatened…
-
Loon Live Cam: All Eyes on Nesting Loons in N.H.Fans of loons can once again watch a pair of nesting loons in New Hampshire's Lakes Region.This is the fifth year the Loon Preservation Committee is…
-
New Hampshire groups watching out for loons are teaming up to buy back lead fishing tackle that's known to poison the bird and is banned by state…
-
Conservationists say two iconic New Hampshire animals – moose and loons – show how climate change will reshape the region in the years to come.They talked…
-
The iconic call of the loon is one you’ll hear on ponds and lakes throughout the state. We’re checked in with John Cooley, Senior Biologist with the Loon…