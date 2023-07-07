Catch loon chicks hatching in NH on livestream

It’s nesting season for loons, and two loon chicks are expected to hatch on livestream this weekend in the Lakes Region.

The Loon Preservation Committee's Live Loon Cam follows nesting loons in New Hampshire from May through July each year. The specific location of the nest on livestream is not disclosed, but the eggs were laid in early June.

Caroline Hughes, an outreach biologist with LPC, said the first thing viewers will see during a hatch is a pip on the egg — or a small speck where the chick is starting to peck its way out.

“Usually after we see the pip, it takes about 12 to 18 hours before the chick is fully hatched and on the nest with the parents,” she said. “We may see it receive its first meal from its parents, and it'll take its first swim.”

Hughes said the Loon Cam is a chance to see the nesting and hatching process up close without disturbing these birds, which are protected species in the state.

Loon families with chicks are especially vulnerable to boat collisions or disturbances. The organization recommends boaters keep an eye out for loons on the water, especially loon chicks, and stay at least 150 feet away.