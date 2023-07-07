© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Purchase tickets today for our Summer Raffle! You could be the Grand Prize winner!
NH News

Catch loon chicks hatching in NH on livestream

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michelle Liu
Published July 7, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT
A loon chick rides on the parents back.
Courtesy of Loon Preservation Committee
/
A loon chick rides on the parents back.

It’s nesting season for loons, and two loon chicks are expected to hatch on livestream this weekend in the Lakes Region.

The Loon Preservation Committee's Live Loon Cam follows nesting loons in New Hampshire from May through July each year. The specific location of the nest on livestream is not disclosed, but the eggs were laid in early June.

Caroline Hughes, an outreach biologist with LPC, said the first thing viewers will see during a hatch is a pip on the egg — or a small speck where the chick is starting to peck its way out.

“Usually after we see the pip, it takes about 12 to 18 hours before the chick is fully hatched and on the nest with the parents,” she said. “We may see it receive its first meal from its parents, and it'll take its first swim.”

Hughes said the Loon Cam is a chance to see the nesting and hatching process up close without disturbing these birds, which are protected species in the state.

Loon families with chicks are especially vulnerable to boat collisions or disturbances. The organization recommends boaters keep an eye out for loons on the water, especially loon chicks, and stay at least 150 feet away.

You can view the livestream from The Loon Preservation Committee's Live Loon Cam here.

Tags
NH News NH NewsEnvironmentLoons
Michelle Liu
Michelle Liu is the All Things Considered producer at NHPR. She joined the station in 2022 after graduating from Northwestern University with a degree in journalism.
See stories by Michelle Liu

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.